STILL AT IT ICE Goons Accused of Throwing Pregnant Woman to the Ground Officers allegedly ignored warnings about the unborn child as they pushed her onto her stomach.

ICE agents have been accused of pepper-spraying a pregnant U.S. citizen before forcing her face-down onto the ground and handcuffing her.

Lizbeth Vargas Andrade, 23, had been protesting against federal immigration officers outside a jail with her husband, Adolfo Talavera Alvarado, and her sister-in-law, Monica Alvarado.

Her husband captured the disturbing confrontation on camera as agents attempted to detain the mom of two, who is 12 weeks pregnant, with one apparently using pepper spray before officers wrestled her onto her stomach.

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“She’s pregnant with child,” Talavera can be heard shouting as the agents restrain his wife.

Lizbeth Vargas Andrade was allegedly pepper-sprayed and thrown to the ground on her stomach before being arrested, even though she told Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents she was pregnant. Adolfo Talavera Alvarado

“This was something I never expected, especially from ICE agents, and knowing that I’m a United States citizen,” Vargas Andrade told KCRA3. “I was using all my rights to protest and to record and show everybody in the world what was going on, but unfortunately this did happen.”

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While Vargas Andrade’s unborn baby was unharmed, she said the ordeal on Sunday was particularly frightening because she had previously suffered two miscarriages.

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“Being pregnant, my first thought was my baby, my kids, what was going to happen,” she said. “I got scared,” Talavera told the Guardian. “I was like, what if she has a miscarriage?”

The incident in Modesto, California, started when ICE officers stopped a vehicle driven by Monica, who had offered a ride to a man leaving the Stanislaus County Jail.

According to Vargas Andrade’s attorney, Patrick Kolasinski, agents entered the vehicle and detained the passenger, prompting Vargas Andrade and her husband to start filming.

The agents were filmed throwing Lizbeth Vargas Andrad to the ground. Adolfo Talavera Alvarado

She subsequently accused an agent of backing into her before other officers intervened. “We bumped,” she told CBS Sacramento, disputing that she had assaulted an officer. “That’s when everything started,” she added. “They started holding my hands with my phone in my hand. I was trying to still go around. That’s when another agent maced me and dropped me to the floor.”

Despite her American citizenship, Vargas Andrade was taken to an immigration enforcement facility in Stockton, California, where she remained for several hours before being released without charges, Kolasinski said.

She was later checked out at a hospital, where doctors established that her baby had not been harmed.

Her treatment follows other allegations involving federal immigration officers and American citizens.

In January, Brandon Sigüenza, 32, described how ICE personnel allegedly smashed his car windows and used pepper spray before detaining him for eight hours while he monitored immigration operations in Minneapolis.

Brandon Sigüenza was detained with his friend, Patty O’Keefe. KARE 11 News

That same month, Minnesota police chiefs raised concerns about immigration agents targeting off-duty officers of color. One female officer was allegedly surrounded by ICE vehicles and confronted by armed agents, one of whom reportedly knocked her phone away when she tried to record the encounter.

“We’re not going to stop helping the community even though this happened,” Vargas Andrade said. “We want our immigrants to feel safe here.”

The Department of Homeland Security has been contacted for comment.

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