‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Trailer: Pete Davidson Stars in Gen Z’s Worst Nightmare

Pete Davidson is explaining his pull in the first trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies, something we’ve all been waiting for the actor-comedian, who has dated Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and, now, Kim Kardashian, to explain for the last few years. Amid the bloody murder, killer party games, and plenty of Gen Z cancel-culture critique, Davidson clarifies why woman find him so attractive.

“I just look like I fuck, you know what I mean?” his character, David, says after being accused of murder. “I look like I fuck. And that’s the vibe I like to put out there.”

The rest of the trailer for A24’s latest coming-of-age horror thriller falls in line with that sentiment, with plenty of zeitgeisty convos that could be ripped straight from a viral Twitter argument between two youngsters. Imagine Unfriended, still in the digital age, but actually IRL: a group of irritating friends play a dangerous game called Bodies Bodies Bodies. We don’t know any of the rules quite yet, but there is a murderer.

People will cry. People will die. People will scream buzzwords at the top of their lungs. “You’re always gaslighting me!” someone whines. “You are so toxic,” another yelps. “You fucking trigger me,” one lady laments. “You’re silencing me,” the last lass accuses. The bloody blame game is enough to give everyone whiplash—and the final line is the real kicker.

“Did you just fucking shoot me?” a blood-soaked Rachel Sennott yells.

“I can’t believe you’re making this about you,” Chase Sui Wonders fires back.

With all of the Gen Z satire, Bodies Bodies Bodies has tapped an ensemble of up-and-coming actors to take one another down. Alongside Shiva Baby’s Rachel Sennott and Genera+ion’s Chase Sui Wonders, the cast includes Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Lee Pace, and, of course, Pete Davidson.

Bodies Bodies Bodies had its world premiere at this year’s SXSW Film Festival. Catch Pete Davidson in his dopiest form yet when Bodies Bodies Bodies releases in theaters on Aug. 5.