The Cutest Newborn Ever Becomes a Mass Murderer in ‘The Baby’ Trailer

Whatever the opposite is of giving someone baby fever, The Baby accomplishes just that. A baby antidote?

A new trailer for HBO’s latest mystery series features a murderous infant cooing and bashing adults’ heads into the ground after falling from the sky into an innocent woman’s arms. And just wait for the terrible twos…

Natasha (Michelle De Swarte) doesn’t want a baby, especially as all of her friends gripe and whine over the terrors of motherhood. But that’s not really her choice to make. This evil (and yet, still so cute) baby lands right in her lap—and he wants her, even if she doesn’t want him. Try as she might, Natasha can’t scrape this wicked tot out of her life, especially as her friends begin to accept her as one of the moms.

“They bulldoze your life, destroy your relationships” an ominous voice tells Natasha in the trailer, “and when he’s got you going south, he’ll destroy you.”

Also in danger with the law over the death of two police officers—all eyes on the baby for this murder, too—Natasha can’t escape the brutality of motherhood. With suffocating “He’s so cute!” on repeat alongside this violent creature who can’t stop killing (seriously, the baby’s headcount is at least a dozen in the trailer alone), she’s going to need more than a babysitter to fix this situation.

Alongside The Duchess’ Michelle De Swarte, The Baby also stars Amira Ghazalla as a 70-year-old following the baby and Natasha around, as well as Amber Grappy as Bobbi, Natasha’s younger sister. Patrice Naiambana, Sinéad Cusack, Shvorne Marks, Isy Suttie, Tanya Reynolds, Seyan Sarvan, Karl Davies, and Divian Ladwa also star.

The Baby will crawl (and kill) for eight episodes on HBO, beginning on April 24 with a new episode releasing every Sunday.