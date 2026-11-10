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KILL 'EM WITH KINDNESS

Carville Offers Surprise Defense of MAGA Star Facing Shock Defeat

“She’s been in any number of embarrassing situations, and yet, she’s a human being, and she has children,” he said.

James Carville

Politicon

By Evgenia Anastasakos

James Carville gave a surprisingly gentle send-off to MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert after it was projected that she would lose her House seat.

The veteran Democratic strategist called for “kindness” for Boebert, 39, on the latest episode of his Politicon podcast.

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“[Boebert’s] had a hard life,” he said. “She’s had a difficult family life. She’s been in any number of embarrassing situations, and yet, she’s a human being, and she has children.”

Earlier on Monday, CNN projected that Boebert would lose her re-election bid in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District to Democrat Eileen Laubacher.

Although the race has not been officially called, Laubacher declared victory after CNN’s projection.

Carville, who admitted to being “highly critical” of Boebert in the past, said Democrats should extend “a little human kindness, a little sympathy,” and “a little understanding” to both her and former MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) uses her phone during a House Oversight Committee hearing with U.S. governors about state policies regarding undocumented migrants, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Boebert heckled former president Joe Biden during his State of the Union address in 2022.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“You’re people. You have things that you love and things that you want,” the 82-year-old said, addressing both women. “And you know, I think your basic political philosophy is frankly idiotic, but there’s a lot of people that I think have idiotic views.”

“I don’t have to vote with you, I don’t have to agree with you, but at some level, I can appreciate the challenges and difficulties of your life,” he added.

Carville, who served as an advisor to both Bill and Hillary Clinton, previously mocked Boebert for spending hundreds of dollars of campaign money at an Aspen cocktail bar co-owned by her date to a production of the musical “Beetlejuice.”

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) walks near Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, on the day of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appearance for a deposition in the House Oversight Committee investigation of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in Chappaqua, New York, U.S., February 26, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Boebert's district is largely rural.

Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Boebert and her date were reportedly kicked out of the theater for vaping and groping each other during the show.

The Colorado congresswoman was first elected in 2020, defeating 5-term incumbent Scott Tipton in the Republican primary. During her campaign, she drew attention for her support for the right-wing QAnon conspiracy theory.

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In a video posted on X Monday night, Boebert said she would not concede the race.

“So just a quick reminder that counties still have until November 13 under Colorado law to finish counting and curing every eligible ballot,” she said.

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) looks on, as U.S. Representative James Comer (R-KY) (not pictured) speaks to the members of the media on the day of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appearance for a deposition in the House Oversight Committee investigation of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, outside the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in Chappaqua, New York, U.S., February 26, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Boebert issued an official apology following the Beetlejuice incident.

Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

“There are thousands that still need curing, plus military and overseas votes. Declaring victory now is like icing a cake before it comes out of the oven.”

She maintained the same line when TMZ questioned her about CNN’s projections at the Capitol on Monday night.

“Do you think I listen to CNN?” she said. “The fat lady hasn’t sung yet.”

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Evgenia Anastasakos
Evgenia AnastasakosBreaking News Intern

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