The vice president has claimed that Trump voters pulled the lever for Democrats in 2026.

By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

JD Vance has been dealt a brutal reality check over his explanation for the Republican midterm wipeout.

After Democrats stormed back take control of Congress in the 2026 midterms, Republicans have been scrambling to explain their losses, with the vice president insisting the party’s supporters had turned out but voted Democrat instead.

“Our voters did show up,” the vice president wrote on X, in a claim echoed by Sen. Ted Cruz. “But the main problem is not turnout. The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026.”

JD Vance’s post-election analysis has apparently angered Trump. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

But a Washington Post analysis of 13 Senate races suggests Vance got it badly wrong.

According to the Post, the biggest reason for the Democratic surge was not hordes of Trump voters defecting to the other side but Republicans failing to turn out while Democrats flooded the polls.

The findings suggest that most Democratic gains, around 70 percent, came from changes in who turned out to vote, rather than people changing their political allegiance.

Only around 20 percent came from voters switching parties, with the rest explained by new voters and those moving away from third-party candidates.

For every 100 people who voted for Donald Trump in 2024, roughly 33 stayed home, while between one and eight crossed over to vote Democrat, depending on the state.

That finding is supported by national exit polls, which found that 7 percent of Trump voters backed Democrats, compared with just 2 percent of Kamala Harris voters who supported Republicans.

The biggest difference was how successfully each party held on to its existing supporters.

Republicans retained 64 percent of Trump’s 2024 voters across the races examined, broadly in line with historical midterm patterns. Democrats held on to 92 percent of Harris voters, far above the usual 68 to 81 percent range for the party out of power.

James Talarico roared to victory in Texas, flipping a Senate seat that had been red since 1988, after 8 percent of Trump voters backed him. Joel Angel Juarez/Reuters

That suggests the Democratic wave was driven less by an extraordinary Republican revolt than by Democrats keeping their own supporters engaged while attracting some additional voters.

There were, however, several states where switching sides played a much bigger role.

Texas offered the starkest example. Trump carried the state by nearly 14 points in 2024, yet Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton for a U.S. Senate seat by 12 points.

About 8 percent of Trump’s previous supporters backed Talarico, the highest share among the states analyzed by the Post. The findings also suggested that switching was particularly common in heavily Hispanic areas.

Play Video

In Hidalgo County, which is more than 90 percent Hispanic, most of the Democratic gains were attributed to former Trump voters backing Talarico.

Georgia and South Carolina also showed evidence of significant crossover voting.

In South Carolina, Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Darline Graham by four points in the race for Graham’s late brother’s longtime Senate seat, representing a 22-point swing from the 2024 presidential result. Around a third of the Democratic gains came from former Trump voters.

Georgia, meanwhile, showed how powerful turnout could be. Around a third of Trump’s 2024 supporters stayed home, but Democrats were particularly successful at attracting new voters.

Darline Graham conceded to her Democratic opponent, Annie Andrews, who won over a chunk of former Trump voters. Sam Wolfe/Reuters

Some 420,000 Georgians who had not voted in 2024 turned out this year. Relative to the number of previous voters, they were about twice as common in heavily Democratic precincts as in heavily Republican ones.

However, the Democratic gains were less dramatic in parts of the North, including Michigan and Minnesota, and that is because Republicans held onto more of their voters in those states.

Democrats won both states, but their margins were smaller than the wider national swing might have suggested. Republicans held on to 72 percent of Trump’s voters in Michigan and 77 percent in Minnesota, well above the 60 percent average across the 13 states.

There was even evidence of voters moving in the opposite direction. In Michigan, about 96,000 Harris voters switched to Republicans, compared with 40,000 Trump voters who backed Democrats.

Minnesota showed a similar pattern, with about 24,000 more Harris voters switching to Republicans than Trump voters moving to the Democrats.

The Daily Beast has contacted Vance’s office for comment.