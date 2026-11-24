The star’s look has been praised as “radiant and glowing.”

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Jodie Foster’s makeup artist has revealed the tricks behind her bouncy skin and healthy glow at 64.

On Nov. 21, the Oscar-winning Silence of the Lambs actress posed on red carpets in London and Paris to promote her latest project. Foster voices the villain Queen Celeste in Disney’s upcoming animated film Hexed.

When her makeup artist Brett Freedman posted photos and videos of the star on Instagram, commenters swooned over her “glowing” and “radiant” appearance. He revealed the trick to Foster’s smooth complexion in an interview with New Beauty.

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Jodie Foster’s skin looked radiant at the Paris Premiere of “Hexe” on November 21, 2026, in France. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Freedman used Farmhouse Fresh Cactus Comfort Silky Barrier Cream to prepare Foster’s skin, noting that the lightweight product—which shoppers over 50 say makes their skin feel smooth—works “beautifully under makeup.”

“I apply face color while the moisturizer is still dewy,” Freedman revealed. “This makes the skin tint smooth on easier and once they are both set—they’ll bind into each other for uber staying power.”

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“Grown-up skin care isn’t just about dense moisturizers,” Freedman said.

Before Foster walked her second red carpet of the day in France, Freedman touched up her skin and boosted moisture with Farmhouse Fresh Good Gravity Spray Serum.

“I don’t stop at the jawline,” he said. “I mist [the] neck and tops of hands.”

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Freedman also shared other makeup hacks he used to give his A-list client’s appearance an extra lift: He used a lightweight skin tint all over Foster’s face, and applied a slightly deeper tone under her chin and along her jawline “to add extra definition.”

Freedman also added highlighter to her chin, cheeks, and the tip of her nose for “a light-catching lift.”

To amplify Foster’s eyes, he curled her lashes before and after applying mascara.

Jodie Foster with her Oscar for “Silence of the Lambs” at the 1992 Academy Awards. Paul Harris/Getty Images

In June, Foster talked with The Telegraph about her decision to age without plastic surgery, or using dermal fillers or Botox.

“My fifties were tough,” Foster said. “Because society gives you these weird thought processes about how you’re supposed to compete with people half your age, and compete with an image you had of yourself when you were in your twenties.”

She continued, “Something happened when I turned 60. I felt, ‘Oh wow, I don’t care.’”