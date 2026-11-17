CYBER MONTH 2026 Jones Road’s Early Black Friday Sale Is Live—Score Up to 20% Off It’s the perfect time to try the viral Miracle Balm. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Jones Road Beauty/Getty.

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Four years after makeup artist Bobbi Brown left her eponymous label, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, the makeup mogul began developing Jones Road Beauty to fill a gap she saw in the beauty industry: clean and high-performance products for all ages, complexion types, and skin tones. Jones Road Beauty celebrated its sixth anniversary this year and has become a cult favorite, making the Jones Road Beauty Holiday Savings Event sale (aka early Black Friday) one of the year’s most anticipated beauty sales.

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In 2025, the Jones Road Miracle Balm sold over 375,000 units on Black Friday alone, so it’s safe to say it’s pretty popular. This multi-purpose balm, described as “a light-reflecting super product,” can be applied to the face, cheeks, and lips for a buildable wash of color and a non-shimmery highlight. For 2026, Jones Road is offering a rare sitewide sale—including, but not limited to, Miracle Balm, WTF Foundation, holiday gift kits, and so much.

Jones Road Beauty Jones Road Holiday Savings Event For a limited time, shoppers can score up to 20 percent off everything on Jones Road’s website. Shop At Jones Road Beauty

The more you shop, the more you’ll save. Score 15 percent off all orders, and 20 percent off orders $100+, including the full-size Miracle Balm. Plus, orders over $55 get free shipping.

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Whether you’ve been meaning to try Jones Road for a while, are a loyal fan looking to restock your lineup, or need to find a cool gift for the beauty lover on your list, this is Jones Road’s best sale of the year—don’t sit this one out. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite Jones Road products.

Jones Road Beauty What The Foundation Scouted has dubbed this creamy foundation “the ultimate anti-aging foundation” thanks to its imperfection-blurring magic powers. Available in 16 shades, this non-comedogenic, lightweight foundation delivers light to medium coverage, leaving you with a second-skin finish that’s neither matte nor dewy. You can build the level of coverage to your liking, and the formula never settles into fine lines or pores. Plus, for a cream foundation, it delivers impressive staying power. Shop At Jones Road Beauty

Jones Road Beauty Miracle Balm It’s no surprise that the Miracle Balm is one of Jones Road’s bestselling formulas—there’s nothing else like it on the market. The multitasking skincare-makeup hybrid can be used on the cheeks, lips, or all over. It’s a primer, blush, lipstick, and highlighter all in one hydrating formula. Shop At Jones Road Beauty

Jones Road Beauty Pinky Bronze Kit 2.0 Kit This limited-edition holiday kit brings together three essentials for eyes, cheeks, and lips in the shade that’s amassed a cult following over the years. This exclusive trio includes the Eyeshadow Stick, Lip Recharge, and an exclusive Highlighting Stick—all in the warm, pinky-brown tone that’s become one of Jones Road’s most sought-after shades. Shop At Jones Road Beauty

Jones Road Beauty The Eye Cream The Eye Cream gives your peepers an instant boost of hydration (perfect for under concealer) without being overly emollient. The “cushiony” cream is also infused with niacinamide for lifting dark circles and ceramides to soften fine lines and lock in moisture. Shop At Jones Road Beauty

Jones Road Beauty The Lip Trio In this holiday gift set, you'll find Batch 18, the lip balm Brown originally mixed and handed out to her trick-or-treaters in 2020, along with two new shades, Batch 14 and Batch 22. These three exclusive shades range from a cool pink-brown to a deep aubergine. Shop At Jones Road Beauty

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