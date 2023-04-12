This Internet-Famous Beauty Balm Delivers a Dreamy No-Makeup Makeup Look

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

About four years after exiting her eponymous beauty brand, Bobbi Brown launched Jones Road Beauty in 2020. Since the brand’s launch, it’s deservedly amassed quite the cult following—not that we’re surprised. The long-time makeup artist, entrepreneur, and bona fide beauty icon is known for her shade-inclusive, high-performance, foolproof formulas that appeal to makeup connoisseurs of all levels, from new-t0-makeup tweens to professional makeup artists. It comes as no surprise that Jones Road Beauty’s curated lineup of clean, skincare-infused products has become a rising star in the space, and the Miracle Balm is arguably its most popular formula.

After reading a couple of Scouted contributor's reviews of Jones Road Beauty’s bronzer and WTF foundation, I decided I had to give Bobbi Brown’s new brand a try myself, and I opted for the Miracle Balm, which had been popping up on my Instagram and TikTok feeds for months. The Miracle Balm is a skincare-makeup hybrid that contains a slew of hydrating ingredients, including argan oils, jojoba seed, and vitamin E, and excluding an expansive list of nasty, impossible-to-pronounce chemicals like EDTA and PEGs. It’s available in nine clear-ish and tinted hues that work on a variety of skin tones, from fair to extra deep.

The Miracle Balm feels very thick and emollient, not like petroleum jelly... more like coconut oil. It definitely requires some warming up (or, as Bobbi Brown puts it, “breaking the seal”) before applying, but once the seal is broken, it’s easy to blend and build. You can apply the balm all over the face, neck, and decolletage for a no-makeup makeup look with a subtle sheen or use it as blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, and even lip balm. So many beauty products on the market today claim to be multifunctional, but the Miracle Balm is genuinely as versatile and customizable as it promises to be.

Jones Road Beauty Miracle Balm I tried Au Naturel, a clear balm with a pearlescent sheen; Miami Beach, a peach-coral shade; and Bronze, a warm, goldish terracotta. Buy At Jones Road Beauty $ 38

Miami Beach and Bronze looked fairly pigmented in the pot, but once applied to my skin, they bestowed a buildable wash of color with a dewy finish—not greasy— finish. The Miracle Balm does feel heavy—almost tacky—after it’s applied, but I found that within an hour, it meshed with the skin and felt more weightless. The effect is a filter-like sheen on the skin with a flushed, post-run glow that looks less like makeup and more like you’ve just been taking great care of yourself and sleeping a full eight hours a night. I consider myself a veritable dupe Ph.D., and I can honestly say I have never tried a product like this before—and I don’t think there’s anything else just like it in existence.

If you’re loyal to a matte finish, the Miracle Balm is not for you, but if you’re on board with a second-skin look and hydrated, glowy finish, you will not be disappointed by investing in this truly unique balm.

