Saie’s New Serum Foundation Is Like IG’s Paris Filter in a Bottle

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Admitedly, I’m a clean beauty skeptic. I had always firmly held onto my belief that “clean” skincare and cosmetic formulas simply could not be as effective as their “dirty” counterparts (shout out to my forever holy grail, phenol-infused Biologique Recherche Lotion P50!), but brands like Lawless, Moon Juice, and Saie have officially convinced me that I was very, very, wrong. I first fell in love with Saie after trying its stunning Sun Melt Cream Bronzers a couple of months ago so, naturally, I was excited when I heard the news that the brand was launching a new foundation. Saie’s Glowy Super Skin Weightless Hydrobounce Serum Foundation is a mouthful but the formula truly lives up to its lofty title. I tend to shy away from foundations that promise a “glowy” or “hydrating” finish out of fear that my oily skin will reject it, but this serum foundation has completely changed my view of the glow-boosting foundation genre.

In fact, like many makeup artists and beauty editors, I used to call Giorgio Armani’s beloved Luminous Silk Foundation my holy grail base, but Saie’s new launch has dethroned it—and I don’t think I’ll be going back. If you also love Armani’s $65+ foundation, you will definitely be shocked at how similar the Glowy Super Skin Foundation is—and I like it even better. The serum foundation diffuses texture and the appearance of pores while blurring fine lines and bestowing an I-just-had-sex-glow that I can only compare to Instagram’s ubiquitous Paris filter. The finish is neither too dewy nor too matte and its wear-time is surprisingly impressive—it stays put all day long—even on the most humid Texas day whilst walking a mile in the sun during SXSW. True story, folks!

Saie Glowy Super Skin Hydrobounce Serum Foundation The foundation comes in 36 shades. I highly reccomend investing in Saie’s Base Brush as well—it makes the application and finish even more seamless. Buy At Saie $ 40

As its name suggests, the medium-buildable foundation feels like you’re wearing nothing, and gives your complexion a flawless canvas without masking your skin or looking cakey. The formula is actually composed of almost 85% skincare ingredients, which means it really does feel more like a serum on the skin than a foundation. Plus, it’s infused with a slew of anti-aging ingredients to actually help improve your skin’s imperfections—not just hide them—including cross-linked hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture to plump up fine lines, rice bran peptides to boost laxity and brighten up dullness, polyglutamic acid to deliver moisture continuously, and non-equilibrium hyaluronic acid to nourish the skin’s barrier.

Saie’s brand ethos is dedicated to formulating “clean makeup that actually works,” so it’s no surprise that the vegan foundation is completely free of skin irritations and breakout-inducing chemicals, including essential oils, natural and synthetic fragrances, and gluten. It also delivers that smoothing, primer-like effect without containing dimethicone, in case you’re concerned about clogged pores. Now you can finally say goodbye to relying on filters and ring lights to feign a near-flawless complexion all thanks to Saie’s Glowy Super Skin Weightless Hydrobounce Serum Foundation.

