Jones Road Beauty Brought Back Its Bestselling ‘Pinky Bronze’ Miracle Balm

After departing from her eponymous cosmetics brand and launching Jones Road Beauty in 2020, Bobbi Brown’s second beauty line has amassed quite the following of devotees, winning over editors, makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts alike with its tightly-curated collection of innovative ‘no-makeup-makeup’ formulas designed for cosmetics-wearers of all ages, skin tones and undertones. Fans of the brand have even started a private Facebook group called Jones Road Roadies, which currently boasts over 55,000 members. But it’s Jones Road Beauty’s industry-disrupting Miracle Balm that has risen to the top as the brand’s flagship product and with good reason: there’s really nothing else like it on the market.

Miracle Balm is a supremely versatile coverage-free complexion balm that can be used as an all-over sheer tint, blush, lip color, and highlighter. The tinted balm is available in 12 original shades, from flesh-colored hues to sheer pinks. It’s infused with light-reflecting pigments suspended in a hydration-boosting base that diffuses the look of fine lines, texture, and pores without hiding the skin. If you’ve never used Miracle Balm before, think of it more like a subtle Instagram filter in a pot rather than a standard tinted moisturizer that will cover imperfections.

The unique formula is just now available in a thirteenth permanent roster of shades. In response to an onslaught of customer demands, the brand added its most viral Miracle Balm hue, Pinky Bronze, to its permanent collection. The full-size pot is available online and in Jones Road Beauty stores.

Pinky Bronze first debuted in October 2023 as the exclusive product in The Bobbi Kit 3.0 to celebrate the brand’s third anniversary. Within just fifteen days, the limited edition kit sold out, prompting the Roadies Facebook group members to share their ‘recipes’ for duping the shade and begging the brand to bring it back permanently. The Roadies aren’t the only ones obsessed with the universally flattering shade either—the hue is also special to Bobbi Brown herself.

“I first developed the shade as a lipstick, which we referred to as Batch 18, just before the launch of Jones Road. I needed makeup to give out during Halloween of 2020—something that I’ve become known for in my hometown of Montclair, NJ,” the makeup artist says. “While using it, I realized the shade had versatility beyond just a lip color, but was focused on launching the brand itself and put the shade in the back of my mind.”

Miracle Balm in Pinky Bronze Although the brand didn’t have plans to release the hue as a full-sized product in the permanent collection at the time, the enthusiasm and clamoring for Pinky Bronze couldn’t be ignored. After months of perfecting the formula for its full-size debut, Pinky Bronze is finally a part of the full-size Miracle Balm collection. The shade is described as a warm pinky-brown balm with multidimensional low shimmer and sheer yet buildable formula, making it suitable for all skin tones. Buy At Jones Road Beauty $ 38

According to the brand, Pinky Bronze is the only Miracle Balm shade that acts as a blush, bronzer, highlighter, subtle color corrector and all-over skin tint. “If you know color cosmetics, you know that it’s rare to find shades like Pinky Bronze that naturally check off so many boxes and excels in each category,” Brown said in a press release for the launch. “I am really proud of this one.”

