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Dancing with the Stars co-host Julianne Hough has spoken out about her controversial “nude” outfit.

The 38-year-old professional dancer has been slammed throughout Season 35 of the dance competition show for her outfit choices.

Most recently, fans described her Nov. 17 look, which featured a Valentino leotard and sheer skirt, as “totally inappropriate for a family show.”

On Nov. 24, Hough and her stylist Brad Goreski defended the outfit in an interview with Glamour.

“Dancing With The Stars” hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough on the set of the “Semi-Finals” episode on Nov. 17. Eric McCandless/Disney

Hough said she hired Goreski, whose famous clientele also includes actress Demi Moore, as her stylist for the latest DWTS season to elevate her looks.

“I really feel like I’m at this next inflection of my career,” she said. “When you get into your late 30s, you just don’t give a f--- anymore. You’re like, ‘Who am I? What do I want to wear? What makes me feel incredible?’”

Some fans thought Julianne Hough’s sheer outfit was inappropriate for a family show. Eric McCandless/Disney

Hough said she initially found some of Goreski’s sartorial suggestions to be “too much,” but the two found common ground in high fashion.

“I feel like I’m in my leading lady era, and I mean that in the actual projects that I’m doing, but also me as a person,” Hough, who will play the female lead on Broadway’s Damn Yankees in 2027, said.

“I’ve gone a little bit more vixen-y this year than I have girl next door because we’re trying to find that character. It’s been very strategic,” she added.

Julianne Hough said she is dressing for a “leading lady” period of her life. Here on “Grammy Night” on Nov. 10. Christopher Willard/Disney

Goreski admitted that the duo is “battling sheerness all the time.”

“There’s a lot of linings dropped in and a lot of camera testing,” he said. “Making sure that things are still keeping their intention or vibe as a sheer look [but are also] appropriate for a primetime television show.”

Fans have been unhappy with Julianne Hough’s style throughout Season 35 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Instagram/unhingeddmommy

DWTS fans, however, didn’t agree that Hough’s sheer Valentino look was primetime appropriate, and called for her to fire her stylist.

Goreski said he was aware of the discourse, but not afraid of it.

“I love it,” he said. “Any conversation, good or bad, around fashion is great. I think people weighing in—they like the hair but not the dress; they thought it was a bad outfit; they think she should fire me—is totally fine, because we’re really excited by what we’re doing, and we put a lot of thought and energy into it.”

Julianne Hough wore a tight latex dress with a plunging neckline for “Disney Night” on Nov. 2. Here with “Dancing with the Stars” competitors Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach. Christopher Willard/Disney

“Not every person’s going to love every look,” Goreski said. “I know that from being a stylist for 15 years. And that’s OK.”

Hough agreed: “The reason things exist and have charge and stay visible [is] people either love it or hate it… They still want to talk about it.”