The pageant champion held her crown for just nine days before being dethroned.

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A beauty queen who was stripped of her title just days after her win has shed light on the circumstances of her high-profile dethroning.

Beauty queen Mekyla Li represented Massachusetts when she won the Miss Grand USA title in Las Vegas on August 10. Nine days later, however, the pageant organization announced Li’s termination.

In an August 19 Instagram statement, the organization wrote that it was releasing Li from her title and duties “in accordance with contractual policies outlined by the Miss Grand USA organization.”

Mekyla Li won the title of Miss Grand Massachusetts before winning Miss Grand USA. Instagram/Mekyla Li

The pageant did not say what rules Li violated, but People reported that court records showed she was facing criminal charges stemming from an alleged 2024 hit-and-run and was named as a defendant in a related civil suit. The outlet also reported that Li was previously married.

Miss Grand International’s eligibility criteria state that competitors must have a “clean personal record with no criminal history,” “must be single,” and “cannot be or have been married or pregnant.”

Miss Grand USA released a statement saying that Mekyla Li was released from her duties. Instagram/Miss Grand USA

In a statement sent to the Daily Beast on Nov. 23, three months after her termination, Li broke her silence on the events.

“I believe that decision was unfair,” she wrote, further claiming, “My understanding is that the organization already knew about the issues it later raised with me.”

Li did not specify the “issues” in question. In August, Miss Grand USA did not respond to the Daily Beast’s request to explain the reasons behind Li’s termination.

In her statement, Mekyla Li wrote, “I believe that decision was unfair.” Instagram/Mekyla Li

In her statement, Li also claimed that she met with the competition’s owner multiple times before competing.

She said she “felt pressured to pay for production, competition votes, travel and promotion of the organization’s social media.”

The Looker reached out to Miss Grand USA for comment but did not hear back immediately.

Victoria Oluwakotanmi took on the title of Miss Grand USA after Mekyla Li’s termination. Instagram/Victoria Oluwakotanmi

Instead of Li, runner-up Miss Grand Indiana Victoria Oluwakotanmi represented the United States on the Miss Grand International stage in Thailand in October.

She made it to the semifinals and placed in the top 25 out of 77 total competitors.

After Mekyla Li was stripped of her title, information came out that she was alleged to have been involved in a 2024 hit-and-run. Instagram/Mekyla Li

According to court records reviewed by People, Li was arrested on Nov. 24, 2024, and faces two felony hit-and-run charges, one for causing serious injuries and one for causing non-serious injuries.

At her March 19 arraignment, Li reportedly pleaded not guilty.

In a related civil suit, plaintiff Anna Mercedes Aoun accuses Li and Michael Scobey of driving a vehicle into oncoming traffic and colliding with Aoun’s car. The plaintiff also claimed the duo did not call for help and fled the scene.

Miss Grand USA’s website states that competitors “must have a clean personal record with no criminal history, scandalous background, or participation in adult content or activities deemed inappropriate by MGI.”