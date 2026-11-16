‘Titanic’ Actress, 78, Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss
The Oscar-winning star now wears a sleek gray bob that complements her slimmed-down figure.
Kathy Bates, 78, is showing off a chic new hairstyle to go with her dramatic weight-loss transformation.
The Oscar-winning actress debuted an all-white hair color on Nov. 13 at a press set visit in Los Angeles for her television series Matlock, which premiered in 2024 as a reboot of the 1986-1995 series starring Andy Griffith.
She had also abandoned her familiar wavy, shoulder-length hairstyle for a sleek bob with rounded ends that framed her face and emphasized her muted makeup.
The star, who portrayed the real-life “Unsinkable” Molly Brown in 1997’s Titanic, wore a light wash of blush on her cheeks and a subtle pink shade on her lips.
A black crew-neck sweater paired with gray jeans emphasized her slimmed-down figure. Bates began losing weight after a series of health issues, including being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2017.
“I was facing diabetes—it runs in my family—and I really didn’t want to live with that,” the Misery actress told People after losing 60 pounds in 2019.
She said the weight loss also helped her with symptoms of lymphedema, a chronic swelling condition that occurs when the lymphatic system is damaged or blocked.
Bates, a two-time cancer survivor, developed the condition after having 19 lymph nodes surgically removed during a double mastectomy to treat breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2012. She was previously diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2003.
In 2024, she revealed to People that she dropped 80 pounds by making lifestyle and diet changes over a seven-year period and another 20 pounds on the weight-loss drug Ozempic.
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“I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic,” she said, adding, “It’s very hard to say you’ve had enough.”
While many people who take weight-loss medication have complained of “Ozempic face,” a colloquial term for the hollowed-out facial appearance that can happen after speedy weight loss, Bates’ gradual approach to weight loss might explain why she’s maintained a youthful, radiant look.
Bates told Variety in 2024 that her transformation has also improved her stamina for leading Matlock.
“It’s helped me tremendously,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve been this slim since I was in college.”
Continuing, “I now have a tremendous amount of energy.”
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