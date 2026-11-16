THE WEIGH WE WERE ‘Titanic’ Actress, 78, Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss The Oscar-winning star now wears a sleek gray bob that complements her slimmed-down figure. Paramount Pictures

Kathy Bates, 78, is showing off a chic new hairstyle to go with her dramatic weight-loss transformation.

The Oscar-winning actress debuted an all-white hair color on Nov. 13 at a press set visit in Los Angeles for her television series Matlock, which premiered in 2024 as a reboot of the 1986-1995 series starring Andy Griffith.

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Actors Jason Ritter, Kathy Bates, and Skye P. Marshall star in the legal television series "Matlock." Sonja Flemming/CBS

She had also abandoned her familiar wavy, shoulder-length hairstyle for a sleek bob with rounded ends that framed her face and emphasized her muted makeup.

The star, who portrayed the real-life “Unsinkable” Molly Brown in 1997’s Titanic, wore a light wash of blush on her cheeks and a subtle pink shade on her lips.

Kathy Bates with Jennie Snyder Urman at the "Matlock" Press Set Visit at Paramount Studios on November 13, 2026, in Los Angeles. Rodin Eckenroth/Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for CBS

A black crew-neck sweater paired with gray jeans emphasized her slimmed-down figure. Bates began losing weight after a series of health issues, including being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2017.

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“I was facing diabetes—it runs in my family—and I really didn’t want to live with that,” the Misery actress told People after losing 60 pounds in 2019.

She said the weight loss also helped her with symptoms of lymphedema, a chronic swelling condition that occurs when the lymphatic system is damaged or blocked.

Actress Kathy Bates as Annie Wilkes in the 1990 film "Misery." Columbia Pictures

Bates, a two-time cancer survivor, developed the condition after having 19 lymph nodes surgically removed during a double mastectomy to treat breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2012. She was previously diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2003.

"Matlock" actress Kathy Bates lost 80 pounds through lifestyle changes and 20 pounds with the weight-loss drug Ozempic, she said. Katie Flores/Katie Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In 2024, she revealed to People that she dropped 80 pounds by making lifestyle and diet changes over a seven-year period and another 20 pounds on the weight-loss drug Ozempic.

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“I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic,” she said, adding, “It’s very hard to say you’ve had enough.”

Actress Kathy Bates has lost more than 100 pounds over seven years. Here she is at the 2015 Emmy Awards and the 2026 Oscars. Getty Images

While many people who take weight-loss medication have complained of “Ozempic face,” a colloquial term for the hollowed-out facial appearance that can happen after speedy weight loss, Bates’ gradual approach to weight loss might explain why she’s maintained a youthful, radiant look.

Bates told Variety in 2024 that her transformation has also improved her stamina for leading Matlock.

Kathy Bates as Molly Brown and Frances Fisher as Ruth DeWitt Bukater in a lifeboat in the 1997 film "Titanic." CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

“It’s helped me tremendously,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve been this slim since I was in college.”

Continuing, “I now have a tremendous amount of energy.”

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