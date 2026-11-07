MAGA-MONY Katie Miller Gushes Over Husband in Cringe MAGA Love Letter The fawning social media post came as Stephen Miller was snapped giggling with Trump’s blonde aide. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

MAGA mouthpiece Katie Miller penned an emotional tribute to her husband, Donald Trump’s newly appointed White House chief of staff.

Miller, 35, reminisced about how Trump first brought her and her husband, Stephen Miller, together.

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“President Trump loves this story: Stephen and I met because of him when I worked on immigration at DHS. Without him, our four beautiful children wouldn’t exist,” Katie rhapsodized.

Katie Miller's gushing tribute to her husband Stephen. X

“Anyone who has called Stephen in the morning or around dinner knows he is an incredibly active dad who pours his whole heart into them daily. Watching your best friend and spouse achieve their dreams is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she continued.

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The post went live as Stephen Miller, 41, was photographed giggling and chatting with Trump’s executive assistant, Natalie Harp, 35, as they exited the White House on their way to Mar-a-Lago.

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Miller reportedly goes to Harp when he wants to get something in front of the president.

Stephen Miller walks with Natalie Harp as he departs the South Lawn of the White House. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

Harp has earned the nickname “the Human Printer” because of her role in showing Trump hard copies of news stories. Trump biographer Maggie Haberman has also described her as the president’s “human binkie.”

Miller, the architect of the family separation policy—a hallmark of Trump’s first term in office—was also investigated over his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

He reportedly wrote much of the speech Trump gave to supporters on the Ellipse before they stormed the Capitol.

In her post, Katie claimed that since Trump, 80, announced her husband’s elevation to White House chief of staff, there had been an “outpouring of support” for her husband that had left her “at a loss for words.”

“Stephen has stood by President Trump for 11 years through wins, investigations, rallies, foreign trips, state visits, and more. I’ve seen him work relentlessly around the clock to fulfill President Trump’s promises to American people.”

Stephen Miller was appointed to the post after the Republican Party’s abysmal showing in Tuesday’s midterms, despite his wife’s admission that she did not vote at all, citing concerns about disclosing her address.

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The Millers moved into military accommodations in 2025, citing security concerns. Katie, now a podcaster and outspoken supporter of the Trump administration, said her husband was a true believer in the octogenarian head of state.

Susie Wiles, who served as Trump’s chief of staff since his inauguration in 2025, was reportedly a sacrificial lamb after Republicans lost not just the House but also the Senate in a crushing defeat that saw deep-red Kansas and Texas flip blue and left the Alaska and Mississippi Senate races on a knife’s edge as counting continues.

Reports in October that Harp was showing the president articles about him planning to dump Wiles before the election led to Trump expressing his full support for his now-ousted top aide.

Ousted White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

“When we left office in 2021, Stephen always knew Trump would return and told the White House staff so on our last day in 45,” she said, referring to the 45th presidency, Trump’s first term from 2017 to 2021.

“No one (except @DanScavino) has worked harder or believes in this President more than Stephen,” she said, adding that her husband “means business and is ready to work. The best is yet to come.”

Katie Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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