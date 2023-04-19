Boyfriend Recounts Horror of Deadly Attack After Pulling Into Wrong Driveway
‘THEY’RE SHOOTING—GO!’
The boyfriend of a young woman shot dead over the weekend after mistakenly pulling into the wrong driveway has spoken out about the horrific moment the attack unfolded. Kaylin Gillis, 20, was killed on Saturday in Hebron, New York, as she and her friends drove to the wrong house while looking for a friend’s home. Gillis’ 19-year-old boyfriend, Blake Walsh, who was driving the car, said they were starting to leave the driveway when the attack began. “My friend said, ‘They’re shooting—go!’” Walsh told NBC News. “I tried to step on the gas as fast as I could, and that’s when the fatal shot came through.” Walsh added: “I want to believe it was instant. I’m hoping it was. I’m praying it was.” On Monday, authorities announced that Kevin Monahon, 65, has been charged with second-degree murder over Gillis’ death.