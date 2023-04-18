Suspect Who Shot Woman in Driveway Mix-Up Has Shown ‘No Remorse’: Sheriff
The northern New York man charged with murder in the killing of a young woman who was in a car that mistakenly pulled into his driveway on Saturday night is unrepentant about the incident, the Washington County Sheriff told CNN on Tuesday. Kevin Monahan, “quite frankly, has not shown any remorse in this case,” Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said. Monahan, 65, was taken into custody hours after he allegedly shot Kaylin Gillis, with Murphy saying that he “refused to exit his residence to speak with police.” His lawyer, Kurt Mauser, contested the sheriff’s description of events, denying to CNN that there had been any kind of standoff. Mauser also said that his client felt that “there was menace going on” when the car—part of a group searching for a friend’s address that included one other vehicle and a motorcycle—came up his driveway. The sheriff countered by saying the group was “clearly leaving the residence when the shots were fired,” according to witness accounts and forensic evidence.