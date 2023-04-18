20-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead After Mistakenly Pulling Into Man’s Driveway
THIS IS AMERICA
A 65-year-old northern New York man was hit with second-degree murder charges Monday after shooting and killing a woman who mistakenly pulled into his driveway while looking for a friend’s house, according to local reports. The Saturday night incident claimed the life of Kaylin Gillis, 20, who was in the car along with three other friends when Kevin Monahan walked out onto his porch and opened fire, the Albany Times Union reports. No one in the group had attempted to exit the car, let alone approach the house, when Monahan began shooting. Police told the Times Union that they did not believe that alcohol—nor mental illness— were factors in the case. “She was an innocent young girl who was out with friends looking for another friend’s house,” Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said at a press conference Monday. “There was no reason for Mr. Monahan to feel threatened.”