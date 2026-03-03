Lennon and McCartney’s Former Bandmate Dies at Home at 84
Len Garry, a former band member of Paul McCartney and John Lennon, has died at the age of 84. Garry played alongside Lennon and McCartney in The Quarrymen before the band became The Beatles. He contracted tubercular meningitis in 1958, which required hospitalization for seven months and forced him to leave the band. His daughter announced his death in a Facebook post, revealing that he had died at home surrounded by his loved ones. “I love you Dad and I will miss you Dad for the rest of my life,” Jane Garry wrote. His fellow Quarrymen member Rod Davis said Garry was “a great singer who was well loved,” and that he had received condolence messages from people in Ireland, Italy and Germany. In 2022, Garry told Uncut about a phone call he received from McCartney following Lennon’s murder in 1980—despite not having seen each other since 1963, McCartney called Garry to ask how he was doing. “I told him I was absolutely devastated,” Garry said. “There were no other words for how I felt. The fact that he called me up was a really nice touch.”