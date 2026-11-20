Geraldo Rivera was aghast at Trump’s lavish display of friendship with Putin.

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Geraldo Rivera, a longtime close friend of Donald Trump, has ripped into the president’s “pathetic” cozy display with Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit.

At a meeting on the sidelines of the summit in Shenzhen, China, Trump warmly greeted Putin and called him “my friend.”

On CNN’s NewsNight, host Audie Cornish asked Rivera about Trump’s effusive friendliness towards authoritarian leaders Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump whispers compliments to Russia's Vladimir Putin at the trilateral summit in China. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/via Reuters

“I think that if they’re friends, why doesn’t Trump ask his friend to stop bombing hospitals, to stop bombing daycare centers, to stop bombing civilian homes, to stop bombing civilian infrastructure, energy infrastructure, so they’re gonna freeze — the Ukrainians are gonna freeze,” said Rivera. “It’s just pathetic. I was embarrassed for the president.”

Rivera and Trump’s friendship goes back to the 1970s, yet after the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots, he broke with the president and voted for Democrat Kamala Harris in 2024.

Geraldo Rivera is an old friend of Trump, but more recently he's been critical. Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

On Thursday’s show, Rivera also asked what Trump had achieved during his trip to China, adding: “What was it about? It was a three-day junket, what? To walk down the red carpet?”

He also clashed with fellow panelist conservative pundit Jason Rantz, who argued that Trump was trying to cover “all sorts of topics” in discussions with the leaders and was trying to forge a relationship with Putin to serve long-term goals.

Rivera hit back at Trump’s apparent lack of a negotiating strategy, arguing: “You go in with a pre-prepared agreement that people have to negotiate.

“You talk about the friendship that Trump forges with Putin, and you say eight months later, Putin invades Ukraine. So what the hell is this friendship about? What’s the friendship about when all of these hundreds of thousands of people are being killed?”

Trump has faced harsh criticism in the wake of the summit, where he took part in the first-ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the U.S., Russia, and China.

The president lavished the two strongmen with praise, yet left the summit with no concrete diplomatic victories in areas including nuclear weapons control, the war in Ukraine, and AI.

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Among the key items Trump discussed with Putin was the Ukraine war, which has left millions dead and which Trump has long pledged to bring an end to.

In the last few months, Russia has escalated brutal attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets and infrastructure.

Yet after discussions with Trump, Putin ruled out a ceasefire, instead saying that Russia would seek revenge for a Ukrainian strike that destroyed a section of the Crimea Bridge.

Rivera defended Trump during his first presidential run in 2016, though he later said he didn’t vote for him. In the wake of the Capitol riot, he called for the president’s impeachment, saying he “unleashed a mob to make war on their own government.”