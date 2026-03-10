A pardoned Jan. 6 rioter who was arrested after allegedly filming himself secretly touching women’s hair was detained again just moments after leaving court. Bryan Betancur, 28, was charged last week with assault and battery after allegedly recording “inappropriate” videos of himself creepily fondling women’s hair while riding a Silver Line Metro train servicing the Calrendon Metro Station and live-streaming the footage on social media. On Monday, Betancur appeared at the Arlington District Courthouse to plead not guilty to the charges and post bond. Just moments after he left the court, Betancur was placed in handcuffs again by Metro Transit Police for an unrelated outstanding warrant for an incident in Washington, D.C. The suspect is due back in court over the original assault charges on May 8. Betancur, who wore Proud Boys attire during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and was described as a “self-professed white supremacist” in a federal affidavit, served four months in prison after pleading guilty to charges connected to his participation in the Capitol attack. He was among around 1,500 rioters whom Donald Trump pardoned on his first day back in the White House. Betancur has also been previously convicted of burglary and violating an anti-stalking order.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Arrested Again Outside CourtHAIRYBryan Betancur was in handcuffs just moments after pleading not guilty to assault charges.
- 2‘Lost’ Actor Spills on Reason He Ditched Career for YearsMAKING UP FOR LOST TIMEThe 59-year-old stars in a new series from the creator of “Yellowstone.”
Partner updateAD BY iHerbYour Gut Will Thank You For Taking This Probiotic From iHerbTRUST YOUR GUTUpgrade your wellness routine with this daily probiotic from iHerb.
- 3Talent Agency Scrubs Founder’s Name After Epstein ShameREPUTATION RESETThe Epstein files continue to cast a shadow over Casey Wasserman.
- 4Beloved Disney Character to Get Live-Action Spin-OffSPINNING GOLDA live-action TV series focused on one iconic character is in the works at Disney.
Shop with ScoutedScore $900 Off Sweetzzz’s Chiropractor-Approved MattressSLEEP WEEKFor Sleep Awareness Month, the brand is offering $900 off its bestselling Honey Hybrid Mattress.
- 5Nixon Aide Who Revealed Watergate Tapes Dies at 99ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MENAlexander Butterfield accelerated the exposure of the Watergate scandal.
- 6’80s Star Says He Was Left Out of Planned Oscars TributeCOLD SHOULDERHe intends to honor the fallen director his “own way.”
- 7NFL QB’s Italian Wedding Called Off Weeks Before CeremonyI DON’TThe two got engaged in October 2024.
- 8Lead Singer of Boston Dies From Brain CancerDON’T LOOK BACKThe band had a string of hits, including “More Than a Feeling.”
Shop with ScoutedThis Clitoral Sex Toy Uses Air for Suction-Based Stimulation🍑💦The compact and whisper-quiet stimulator is currently 44 percent off on Amazon.
- 9American Airlines Passenger Melts Down After Being EjectedPLANE CRAZYA Miami-Tampa flight descended into mayhem.
- 10Teacher Killed as Teens’ Prank Goes Horribly WrongLIFELONG DEDICATIONHis family wants the charges dropped.
‘Lost’ Actor Spills on Reason He Ditched Career for Years
Actor Matthew Fox has revealed why he stepped away from Hollywood at the height of his fame. Fox, 59, is best known for playing Dr. Jack Shephard on Lost and Charlie Salinger in Party of Five. After Lost finished in 2010 Fox scaled back his work until 2021 to spend time with his wife and their two children. “I felt like it was time to engage really intensely with my family,” Fox said on Monday. “I had missed some of their childhood because I was on set all the time with Lost and doing films and promoting everything. It was the right moment for me to step back." Fox was speaking at the premiere of his new series The Madison, from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Fox stars alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Patrick J. Adams. He plays Paul Clyburn, the brother of Russell’s character in the Neo-Western airing on Paramount + from March 14. “I kinda missed storytelling,” Fox told Variety. “And this opportunity came along from Taylor and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m in.’” During Fox’s hiatus in 2012, he denied claims from his Lost co-star Dominic Monaghan that he “beats women.” In May of the same year, Fox was arrested near his home in Oregon for driving under the influence. That year he told Men’s Fitness magazine, “In the 46 years I’ve been breathing on this planet, I have never hit a woman before. Never have, never will... the only thing that’s true is that I was arrested for a DUI.”
Gut health plays a big role in overall well-being and may even be tied to mental health and mood. One of the easiest ways to support gut health is by adding a probiotic to your daily routine, like the potent LactoBif probiotics from California Gold Nutrition—an iHerb brand. Right now, you can get 20% off with the code BEAST.
This probiotic delivers eight probiotic strains and 30 billion CFUs (or colony-forming units) every capsule. Think of CFUs as a headcount of the beneficial bacteria in each serving. The higher the number, the more active bacteria cultures are working to support your gut. Together, these powerful strains can promote better digestive and immune health while potentially easing common issues like bloating.
Ordering through iHerb adds another layer of confidence. The retailer stocks over 50,000 wellness products sourced directly from authorized distributors. It offers worldwide shipping and provides free U.S. shipping on orders over $30. Plus, this probiotic has been independently tested for purity and potency for extra peace of mind. Remember to claim 20% off its probiotics with the code BEAST.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Top Hollywood powerbroker Casey Wasserman’s name has been stripped from the sports and marketing agency he founded as the fallout from his appearance in the Jeffrey Epstein files continues. The embattled chairman of the 2028 L.A. Olympics organizing committee is in the process of selling his stake in the agency, which rebranded from the Wasserman agency to simply “The Team” on Monday. The agency, which has represented major figures including Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, announced the rebrand on its website without making any mention of Wasserman. The 51-year-old entertainment executive came under fire after Justice Department records revealed Wasserman flew on Epstein’s private jet in 2002 and exchanged suggestive messages with the pedophile’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. “Where are you, I miss you,” Wasserman, who was married at the time, wrote to Maxwell on April 1, 2003. “I will be in nyc for 4 days starting april 22... can we book that massage now?” Wasserman has issued a public apology, saying, “I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light.” Wasserman has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein or Maxwell. The Daily Beast has reached out for comment.
A live-action series focused on Peter Pan’s favorite sidekick, Tinker Bell, is reportedly in the works at Disney+, with Deadline reporting that the streamer is now developing Tink. The project was first announced as a live-action romantic comedy with Elizabeth Banks in 2010, and later, Reese Witherspoon was reportedly attached to star in a live-action film called Tink that never materialized. The project, which is considered high priority by the studio, is being developed by former Friday Night Lights writers Liz Heldens and Bridget Carpenter. Former President and Chief Creative Officer at Disney Branded Television Gary Marsh is executive producing the series. The character of Tinker Bell was first introduced in J.M. Barrie’s 1904 play Peter Pan, and first appeared in a Disney production in the 1953 animated film Peter Pan. Other Disney productions she has been featured in include 1991’s Hook, where she was played by Julia Roberts, and 2023’s Peter Pan & Wendy, where she was played by Yara Shahidi.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
As spring and summer inch closer, it’s the perfect time for a seasonal reset. March is Sleep Awareness Month, making it the perfect opportunity to invest in getting more rest and swapping out heavier bedding with lighter options—and maybe even a new temperature-regulating mattress. One of our favorite bedding brands, Sweetzzz, is celebrating Sleep Awareness Month by offering up to $900 off the brand’s premier Honey Hybrid Mattress in all sizes.
The top-rated organic mattress is chiropractor-endorsed for spinal health and pain relief and has earned an impressive 8.7/10 rating from Sleep Foundation.
The Sweetzzz Mattress features a breathable, temperature-regulating top layer made with an organic latex that cushions common pressure points like the shoulders, hips, and back—great for both side and combination sleepers. It’s designed with 1,500 individually-wrapped springs with reinforced edge support that provide long-lasting stability and durability without the heat retention of traditional beds, making it great for hot sleepers.
Sweetzzz also offers a lifetime warranty, free nationwide shipping with white-glove delivery service, and a 100-night risk-free trial.
Alexander Butterfield, the White House aide whose testimony helped trigger Richard Nixon’s resignation over the Watergate scandal, has died, his wife confirmed to the Associated Press. Butterfield was 99. He served as deputy assistant to Nixon from 1969 to 1973 and became a pivotal figure in the Watergate investigation when he revealed that the president had secretly installed a taping system in the Oval Office. The disclosure proved explosive: the recordings ultimately exposed Nixon’s role in the cover-up after the 1972 burglary at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate complex. “Everything was taped … as long as the president was in attendance,” Butterfield told Watergate investigators when testifying under oath during a preliminary interview. “He had the heavy responsibility of revealing something he was sworn to secrecy on, which is the installation of the Nixon taping system,” John Dean, who served as White House counsel to Nixon during the Watergate scandal, told the Associated Press on Monday. “He stood up and told the truth.” In later years, Butterfield reflected on the historic moment that helped unravel Nixon’s presidency. “I didn’t like to be the cause of that, but I felt that I was, in a lot of ways,” he said in a 2008 oral history for the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum.
Stand by Me star Corey Feldman says he wasn’t invited to the Oscars’ planned tribute for Rob Reiner, who directed the 1986 film. “I just want to briefly mention this Oscars thing! Yes, it’s true that I was not invited,” Feldman, 54, announced on X. The Academy Awards have planned to honor the slain director during the March 15 show’s In Memoriam segment, featuring many stars from the slain director’s box office hits, including Feldman’s Stand by Me co-stars Jerry O’Connell and Wil Wheaton. “I understand many believe it’s due to being outspoken about the abuse I suffered as a child and the campaign to silence me. However, this isn’t about me. It’s not my moment at all. It’s about the tragic loss of our friend Rob Reiner and his memory,” Feldman wrote, referring to his allegations of sex abuse on Hollywood sets as a child. He asked fans to halt any petitions that would distract from the Reiner tribute, writing, “Please take down any petitions to push for my presence at the awards,” and added he intends to honor the fallen director “my own way.” Reached for comment, Feldman’s rep, Samantha Waranch, told The Daily Beast that the three stars of Stand by Me were on tour for the “Stand by Me Live” event to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary when Jerry O’Connell and Will Wheaton had to cancel the 3/15 date to go to the Oscars. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Academy for further comment.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott, 32, and wine specialist Sarah Jane Ramos, 32, have called off their engagement after less than three years together. The couple, who were engaged in October 2024, were set to marry in 5 weeks in a glamorous Italian wedding. The relationship had been rocky for months leading up to the split, according to TMZ’s sources. The outlet, which was the first to report the couple’s breakup on Saturday, was told that Ramos called off the wedding during a fight at their joint bachelorette and bachelor parties. A rep for Ramos disputed that account, telling People that calling off the engagement was a mutual decision and said that both parties are “heartbroken that they’re not getting married.” “There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead up, and there was no big argument or blow up,” she specified. The two were initially linked in September 2023 and share two daughters, two-year-old Margaret Jane Rose and nine-month-old Aurora Rayne. “They love their girls, and they’re committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way,” Ramos’ rep added.
Tommy DeCarlo, the lead vocalist for the band Boston, died on Monday following a six-month battle with brain cancer. He was 60. His family broke the news of his death on Facebook. ”After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end," his children Annie, Talia, and Tommy Jr. wrote. “Rest in peace, Dad,” they added. DeCarlo became the lead singer for Boston after their original vocalist, Brad Delp, died via suicide in 2007 at the age of 55. Following Delp’s death, DeCarlo recorded a series of Boston covers that he sent to the band’s management at the urging of his daughter. Soon after, the band contacted DeCarlo and named him Delp’s official replacement. He has helmed the mic for every live touring performance since 2007. In 2013, he sang lead vocals for several songs on the band’s sixth studio album Life, Love & Hope. Around the same time, the vocalist formed the band DECARLO with his son. Together, they recorded one studio album, Lightning Strikes Twice. In 2021, DeCarlo released an audiobook, Unlikely Rockstar—The Tommy DeCarlo Story, detailing his life up to the time he joined the band. The rockstar had been a Home Depot credit manager in North Carolina prior to becoming Boston’s lead vocalist. The band had a string of hits, including “More Than a Feeling,” “Amanda,” and Peace of Mind.” Prior to his passing, DeCarlo’s family set up a GoFundMe to support his ongoing cancer treatment. The fundraiser has amassed more than $56k in donations so far.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Self-pleasure (and partnered play) should feel empowering, not overwhelming. With so many sex toy options on the market—each with interesting shapes and sizes—finding the right fit can feel daunting, especially if you’re a newcomer. Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator takes the guesswork out of pleasure with a cute, quiet, and compact design that doesn’t skimp on the power. Many traditional sex toys rely on direct contact for stimulation, but the Peach uses Pleasure Air Technology that surrounds the clitoris with soft, rhythmic pulses, creating mind-blowing sensations whether solo or with a partner.
Wrapped in velvety-soft, body-safe silicone, the Peach is shaped to fit naturally in your hand. With 14 intensity levels, you can fine-tune the pace—whether it’s soft and gentle or powerful and intense. Each level is perfectly balanced and offers the right settings for any mood.
A full charge gives you an hour of playtime. Though according to reviewers, you likely won’t need that long. “My girlfriend really, really, really enjoyed this,” one five-star Amazon reviewer said. “It makes for some very fun evenings and has become a bit of a treat for us.” Other reviews also praise the clitoral stimulator’s ergonomic design. “This product is really ergonomically designed, which makes it extremely comfortable to hold,” another pleased Amazon shopper wrote, adding that it’s super quiet and discreet enough for travel.
Right now, the Peach is only $39 (normally it’s $69). Whether you’re exploring solo or turning up the heat with a partner, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.
An American Airlines passenger had a full-blown meltdown after she was ejected from the plane for playing videos out loud. The irate customer was recorded by fellow passengers as police hauled her off the Miami-Tampa flight. In her expletive-laden rant, she scolded the fellow travelers who complained about her phone use. “I played a video for 30 f-----g seconds at 50 percent sound, and that’s the f------g reason you’re kicking me off?” she also snapped at a flight attendant. The New York Post reported that the loud-mouthed woman was belligerent before the plane even left the gate at Miami airport. It also cited fellow passengers who described the woman as “drunk.” In a TikTok clip detailing her meltdown, she confidently urged someone to “go ahead and call the police.” Poetic justice ensues when, seconds later, two male officers escort her off the plane. She claps sarcastically as most other passengers give the cops a round of applause. American Airlines has been contacted for comment.
A teacher has been run over and killed by a group of his students, after a prank ended in tragedy. Students of 40-year-old Jason Hughes had headed to his house to throw toilet paper over trees in Gainesville, Georgia, on Friday, but he was in on the joke, The New York Times reports. Now his family is begging for the charges to be dropped. When he came out of the house, he slipped on the wet ground and was run over by a truck driven by Jayden Wallace, 18. Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Wallace faces a felony charge of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, and charges of criminal trespass, reckless driving, and littering. Laura Hughes, a teacher at the same school, said her husband knew they were coming, “was excited and waiting to catch them in the act.” She added that his family “supports getting the charges dropped for all involved.” “This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students,” she said, according to the Times. “This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children.”