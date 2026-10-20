SHEER GENIUS Original ‘Wonder Woman’ Star, 75, Stuns in Form-Fitting Gown The actress said she “tried to be as glamorous as possible” for the occasion. Screen Archives/Getty Images

Lynda Carter is offering a subtle nod to Hollywood’s see-through dress trend with her latest-red carpet look.

The 75-year-old Wonder Woman icon attended the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research Angel Ball on Oct. 19 in New York as an honoree.

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“I tried to be as glamorous as I could possibly be tonight,” the Emmy-nominated star told Hello! in an interview at the event.

Actress Lynda Carter looked glamorous in a shiny, sheer-effect gown at Gabrielle's Angel Foundation's Angel Ball on October 19, 2026, in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Ang

Carter has a history of philanthropic contributions and advocacy for medical research after losing her second husband, Robert Altman, to blood cancer in 2021.

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The couple were married for 37 years and shared two adult children, Jessica Altman, 36, and James Altman, 38.

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The actress wore a long black evening coat with dramatic cascading ruffles over a shiny, figure-hugging gown with a shimmering, almost-sheer effect.

Actress Lynda Carter attends Gabrielle's Angel Foundation's Angel Ball 2026 at Cipriani Wall Street on October 19, 2026, in New York City. Bryan Bedder/Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Ang

Her brunette hair fell in long, bouncy waves, and her makeup featured dark eyeshadow, rosy blush on her cheekbones, and a berry-colored lip.

She completed the look with big statement earrings and black mesh kitten heels with silver embellishments.

Lynda Carter, with her late husband Robert A. Altman, who died of blood cancer in 2021. Jeff Snyder/Jeff Snyder/FilmMagic

The actress, who competed in the Miss World pageant as Miss World USA in 1972, shared her secret to maintaining a glowing complexion well into her seventies.

“My skin care, honestly and truly, it’s soap and water,” she told Hello!.

Actress Lynda Carter and her family attend the World Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonder Woman" at the Pantages Theatre on May 25, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Barry King/Barry King/Getty Images

Cathy Lee Crosby, 81, appeared in the 1974 made-for-TV movie Wonder Woman. However, Carter’s performance as the superhero is widely considered the “original” and most iconic early portrayal of the D.C. Comics character.

Before becoming Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter (right) competed at the 1972 Miss World pageant. Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/Disney General Entertainment Con

Carter has acted in other roles since Wonder Woman’s 1975–1979 run, including the 2001 comedy Super Troopers and Disney’s 2005 superhero movie Sky High, but she is most often associated with the patriotic superhero.

“People still recognize me all the time as Wonder Woman,” she admitted in a 2024 interview with People.

Actress Lynda Carter starred as the principal in the 2005 Disney movie "Sky High." Michael Buckner/Michael Buckner/Getty Images

“I don’t know that I’ve changed too dramatically,” she told People, adding, “The reason I’ve never had any facial surgery is just because I’m afraid. It’s scary, because we’ve all seen some bad ones.

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