BITES THE DUST MAGA Darling Finally Gets Handed Humiliating Election Defeat The grandmother, 39, had refused to concede for days. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The /RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert has joined the growing list of Republican losers who are casualties of the 2026 midterms.

CNN and NBC News both called the close Colorado House race for her Democratic rival Eileen Laubacher. It came more than a week after Election Day as the final count slowly trickled in.

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Laubacher was ahead by more than 3,400 votes, or just under a percentage point, as of Friday, with 99 percent of the vote counted.

The dramatic shift came after the MAGA Republican won her reelection bid in 2024 by more than 11 points or more than 50,000 votes.

Rep. Lauren Boebert joins supporters in prayer during an election night watch party on Nov. 3, 2026, in Windsor, Colorado. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

But the 2026 midterms saw the electorate across the country shift dramatically in favor of Democrats, in a sharp rebuke of President Donald Trump and Republicans, with even GOP members who previously won by double digits falling like dominoes in the blue wave.

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NBC News projects that Democrats will hold 259 seats in the House when all the races are finally called.

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Boebert, a 39-year-old grandmother, has represented a Colorado district since January 2021, where she made a name for herself as an outspoken Trump ally and MAGA darling.

She previously represented the 3rd congressional district but moved to the more conservative 4th congressional district in 2024 after nearly losing her reelection bid in 2022.

On Election Night, Boebert was seen drinking beer and dancing with supporters, even though the race was too close to call.

But as the days dragged on without the race being called, her team suddenly started sounding the alarm and sowing doubt about the election.

Her campaign’s attorney released a statement last week saying they were investigating “unusual voting patterns” and expected the race to head to a recount.

CNN called the race on Monday, as House members returned to the U.S. Capitol for the first time since September and new members were already on the Hill for orientation.

After the network called it, Boebert pushed back, saying Democrats were trying to “prematurely declare victory.” She noted that election officials in the state under Colorado law had until Friday, November 13, to finish counting ballots.

But on Friday, NBC News and AP also called the race for Laubacher. NBC News reported that Laubacher led Boebert 187,488 to 184,047, with 99 percent of the vote now counted.

In the days leading up to her final humiliation, Boebert cast blame for Republicans’ brutal losses on the party, while taking no ownership herself.

“A lot of it was messaging. A lot of it was us not passing good enough legislation. A lot of it was the Senate. So there’s a lot of variables here,” she told Raw Story.

Rep. Lauren Boebert was at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 as her race remained too close to call. Tom Williams/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Daily Beast asked Boebert for comment on the AP and NBC News calling the race on Friday.

Boebert will be replaced by Laubacher, a retired rear admiral in the U.S. Navy. After CNN was the first network to declare her the winner, Laubacher responded in a statement. She was also in Washington, D.C. for the week as new members went through orientation.

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“I’m honored by the trust the people of Colorado’s 4th District have placed in me. This campaign was never about party labels. It was about putting people first,” Laubacher said.

“I spent 34 years in the Navy putting mission before politics. That’s exactly what I’ll do in Congress. I don’t answer to a political party. I answer to the people of the 4th district and I’ll work with anyone and everyone, including President Trump, Republicans, and Democrats to get things done for Colorado,” she added.

Rep.-elect Eileen Laubacher was spotted on Capitol Hill on November 9, 2026, as newly elected members of the 120th Congress arrived for the first day of new member orientation. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“This victory is historic. But making history means nothing if we don’t make a difference. My focus is simple: lower costs, protect healthcare, strengthen rural communities, take on corruption in both parties, and hold Washington accountable.”

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