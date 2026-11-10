WRAP IT UP MAGA Goons Launch Last-Minute Bid to Clear Trump Over Epstein The GOP report downplayed the president’s relationship and the botched release of files. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

House Republicans completely ignored Donald Trump’s fight to prevent the release of the Epstein files and glossed over his history with the convicted pedophile in their new report on their own investigation into the convicted sex offender.

The House Oversight Committee, under Chairman James Comer, released its majority staff report on the government’s mishandling of the files and the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes as Republicans are scrambling to wrap up loose ends in the House majority before Democrats take over in January.

The 137-page report blamed decades of failures while also claiming that Trump “championed” transparency, as if he and Republican allies did not go out of their way for months to stop the files from being released.

The House Oversight Committee's majority staff report blasted Democrats for focusing on Trump's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Despite having a well-documented relationship with Epstein, the report completely passed over the president’s own history and blasted Democrats for their focus on Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During the Committee’s investigation, Committee Democrats were obsessed with trying to implicate President Trump and insinuate that he was involved in the crimes of Epstein and Maxwell,” the report stated.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“Their unfounded witch hunt continued without regard for the interests of survivors, even though the facts gathered during this investigation do not suggest President Trump is implicated in any of Epstein’s crimes,” it continued.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said in a statement while releasing his majority staff report that Epstein "operated with impunity, shielded and enabled by powerful connections and a justice system that repeatedly failed his victims." He also called for DOJ to "interview or re-interview key witnesses." Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

While Trump never testified in the investigation or under oath, the report argued that his “lack of involvement is confirmed by numerous lines of testimony in interviews or depositions with various individuals.”

It accused Democrats of a “dishonest, politically motivated attempt to discredit and associate the President with crimes he did not commit.”

It claimed the facts never once led to Trump, and it even used former President Bill Clinton’s testimony under oath, in which he indicated Trump had never said anything to him personally that would suggest knowledge of Epstein’s abuses, as an example in its attempt to clear the president.

“Each time a witness was asked about President Trump, the witness responded either that they knew nothing about the President’s ties to Epstein and Maxwell, or that they vehemently disagreed with any premise that President Trump was involved in any way with the horrific crimes committed by Epstein and Maxwell,” the report stated.

The GOP report noted witness testimony that Trump and Epstein “had a relationship that ended over a property dispute.” A Washington Post report said Trump and Epstein sparred over a mansion in 2004.

Trump with Epstein at an event in Los Angeles in 1997. Thomas Concordia/Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

The report also stated, “President Trump reportedly banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after becoming aware of complaints that Epstein pressured a spa employee for sex.”

Trump publicly claimed last summer that the pair had a falling out because Epstein “stole” employees from him. He also acknowledged that Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre worked at the Mar-a-Lago spa.

“The consensus of every witness examined before the Committee was that President Trump—to their knowledge—was not involved in any crimes committed by Epstein and Maxwell,” the report said.

“Furthermore, during the Committee’s review of documents from the Estate, U.S. Virgin Islands, JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, and the DOJ, the Committee did not identify any documents that would implicate President Trump in any criminal activity related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell,” it continued.

The Republican report also worked to downplay the evidence of Trump’s relationship with the pedophile, noting that out of 95,000 photos from Epstein’s estate given to the committee, Democrats posted four photos related to Trump and accused them of making “targeted and unnecessary redactions to cover up adult women’s faces.”

The report claims “President Trump and the 119th Congress Championed Transparency to Inform the American People.”

It notes, “On November 19, 2025, President Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA) into law.”

However, it makes no mention that Rep. Thomas Massie and a few House Republicans, along with every single House Democrat, forced the vote to release the files.

While it acknowledged “multiple shortcomings” in the release of files, it largely focused on “failures to adequately communicate about those releases” rather than the files that were not released.

The findings stated, “The Trump Administration and the Committee’s investigation expanded public access to records concerning Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, advancing transparency into their criminal activities and the individuals and institutions associated with them.”

It also found, “The Department of Justice failed to adequately communicate regarding releases of Epstein-related documents, and files released pursuant to the Epstein Files Transparency Act failed to adequately protect survivors, including through deficient redactions that exposed their sensitive information.”

The report had six recommendations, including passing Comer’s Survivor’s Voice Protection Act, so witnesses and survivors “are not deterred from speaking freely by abusive non-disclosure or confidentiality agreements.”

Play Video

It also called for the Justice Department to come up with a process so survivors can access their unredacted personal files and records and called for the department to interview or reinterview key witnesses to “ensure justice for survivors of Epstein’s and Maxwell’s crimes.”

The report came after a 15-month investigation by the committee, which included 19 transcribed interviews and depositions with key witnesses, as well as a review of documents released by the Justice Department and the Epstein estate.

Ranking Member Robert Garcia fired back at the majority report’s criticism of Democrats on Tuesday in a statement that indicated the probe was far from over.

As the incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Robert Garcia has vowed they're just getting started and blasted the GOP-led investigation into Epstein and the mishandling of files as incomplete. AL DRAGO/Al Drago, Reuters

“Oversight Republicans have released a report based on an incomplete investigation and zero public hearings on Jeffrey Epstein. The Department of Justice continues to illegally withhold over 2.5 million pages of documents, there’s been no investigation of Ghislaine Maxwell’s transfer, and Attorney General Todd Blanche has yet to testify about his role in the largest government cover-up of the modern era,” Garcia said.

It comes as Democrats are set to take over the House majority come January after Republicans suffered massive losses in the midterms.

“We will not allow the President and his allies to dismiss this investigation. We intend to hold real public hearings uplifting survivors and asking tough questions of the powerful men who associated with Epstein, including Donald Trump. Our work is just getting started,” Garcia said.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register