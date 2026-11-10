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MAGA Lawyer Dumped from $50M Deal That Set Trump Off

The president has called Alina Habba’s big payday “totally obnoxious and outrageous.”

Habba

Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

By William Vaillancourt

Former Trump attorney Alina Habba Mildon, who signed a $50 million contract that enraged the president and raised questions about his pardon of a Venezuelan billionaire, has been fired.

Mildon’s big contract with Concord Partners came to fruition weeks before Trump pardoned the family company’s patriarch, Julio Herrera Velutini, who was facing federal felony bribery charges and a campaign finance violation.

Upon learning of Mildon’s big payday, Trump reportedly raged that it was “totally obnoxious and outrageous,” and has said that Mildon should donate some of her earnings to his presidential library.

Donald Trump, Alina Habba
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Mildon will reportedly not receive that full amount after all.

Mildon has been fired due to a “failure to perform duties,” The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing documents it obtained and a person close to the family. This person said Milton, 42, appeared to be less focused on the company once she began her relationship with Turkish investor Turhan Mildon, who has claimed to be 29, but actually appears to be just 25, the Times previously reported. The two got married in September.

Mildon will still get to pocket the $6.5 million she already earned since she started work on Jan. 1, as well as an $8 million signing bonus, according to the Times. The contract she signed was for $10 million annually for four years, plus bonuses.

Habba, Trump's former personal attorney, has denied that her work was related to Trump pardoning Venezuelan billionaire Julio Herrera Velutini.

Habba, Trump's former personal attorney, has denied that her work was related to Trump pardoning Venezuelan billionaire Julio Herrera Velutini.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Reuters

Mildon declined to comment to the Times. A person close to her said he was planning legal action.

In a previous statement to the paper, Mildon denied that her work for Concord Partners was related to the pardon: “Any insinuation that my employment—all of which has been vetted and disclosed to the DOJ—had anything to do with securing a pardon is false.”

Mildon also wrote on X last month: “I was never paid to secure a pardon. I never met with anyone at the White House or DOJ about a pardon. I’ve never done any work in any capacity whatsoever for a pardon for anyone, period.”

Alina Habba and Turhan Mildon's wedding at the Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan.

Alina Habba and Turhan Mildon's wedding at the Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan.

Sebastian Gorka DrG, X

The optics of the contract and pardon nevertheless didn’t sit well with Trump, who criticized it in public as well as privately.

“I thought it was terrible,” he told reporters last month. “I told her, and I said, ‘I don’t want her paid.’ I thought we had somebody speak to the people that did it, and she used her relationship to do that. And it was far too much.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Mildon and the White House for comment.

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William Vaillancourt
William VaillancourtReporter

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