CUT OFF MAGA Lawyer Dumped from $50M Deal That Set Trump Off The president has called Alina Habba’s big payday “totally obnoxious and outrageous.” Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Former Trump attorney Alina Habba Mildon, who signed a $50 million contract that enraged the president and raised questions about his pardon of a Venezuelan billionaire, has been fired.

Mildon’s big contract with Concord Partners came to fruition weeks before Trump pardoned the family company’s patriarch, Julio Herrera Velutini, who was facing federal felony bribery charges and a campaign finance violation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon learning of Mildon’s big payday, Trump reportedly raged that it was “totally obnoxious and outrageous,” and has said that Mildon should donate some of her earnings to his presidential library.

Mildon will reportedly not receive that full amount after all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mildon has been fired due to a “failure to perform duties,” The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing documents it obtained and a person close to the family. This person said Milton, 42, appeared to be less focused on the company once she began her relationship with Turkish investor Turhan Mildon, who has claimed to be 29, but actually appears to be just 25, the Times previously reported. The two got married in September.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Mildon will still get to pocket the $6.5 million she already earned since she started work on Jan. 1, as well as an $8 million signing bonus, according to the Times. The contract she signed was for $10 million annually for four years, plus bonuses.

Habba, Trump's former personal attorney, has denied that her work was related to Trump pardoning Venezuelan billionaire Julio Herrera Velutini. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Reuters

Mildon declined to comment to the Times. A person close to her said he was planning legal action.

In a previous statement to the paper, Mildon denied that her work for Concord Partners was related to the pardon: “Any insinuation that my employment—all of which has been vetted and disclosed to the DOJ—had anything to do with securing a pardon is false.”

Mildon also wrote on X last month: “I was never paid to secure a pardon. I never met with anyone at the White House or DOJ about a pardon. I’ve never done any work in any capacity whatsoever for a pardon for anyone, period.”

Alina Habba and Turhan Mildon's wedding at the Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan. Sebastian Gorka DrG, X

The optics of the contract and pardon nevertheless didn’t sit well with Trump, who criticized it in public as well as privately.

“I thought it was terrible,” he told reporters last month. “I told her, and I said, ‘I don’t want her paid.’ I thought we had somebody speak to the people that did it, and she used her relationship to do that. And it was far too much.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Mildon and the White House for comment.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register