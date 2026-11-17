GET REAL MAGA Loser, 83, Refuses to Acknowledge Reality Other candidates have conceded finer margins. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

MAGA North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx has demanded a recount after losing her re-election race by 331 votes.

The 83-year-old grandmother of two, who has served 11 terms in the state’s 5th congressional district, lost by 0.1 percentage points to Democrat Chuck Hubbard, 64, and is one of more than 40 GOP House members ousted in November’s vote.

In her formal request for a recount, reported by The News & Observer, Foxx claimed the integrity of the election was at stake and said she fully intended to run again in 2028. If she won that time around, it would keep her in office until she is 87.

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Hubbard is hundreds of votes ahead. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“Election integrity matters,” she said in a statement. “And a careful recount is just one of the many ways we can guarantee that every vote cast is validated and counted.

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“I anticipate a smooth process that honors the voters of the 5th District and respects our laws.”

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“Across the country this election cycle, we have witnessed tabulation malfunctions, uncounted ballots, and other human errors that recounts are designed to address,” she also wrote.

Foxx has demanded a recount. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

She is the only GOP member to formally request a recount. Rep. Greg Murphy lost in the state’s 3rd district by an even smaller margin but did not request one, and conceded.

North Carolina law states that candidates can request a recount if their votes are within 1 percent in a non-statewide ballot. Hubbard has 139,770 votes to Foxx’s 139,439, according to WFMY News 2.

The race had been split by less than 100 votes the day before.

The day after the election, Hubbard was upbeat, telling WFMY that “Last night’s results came out extremely close, which means we will have to fight for this seat. While I know this is an eager time, I trust the Board of Elections to complete their work correctly and fairly.”

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Foxx ran on a platform focused on anti-abortion and religious liberty, while Hubbard dialed in on healthcare, protecting women and girls and affordability, the Washington Sun reported.

President Donald Trump won the state in 2024, but two years later, it has become a key symbol of the decline of MAGA influence.

Democrats took outgoing GOP man Thom Tillis’s Senate seat and flipped at least six House seats, with two left to call, including Foxx’s.

The Daily Beast has contacted Hubbard’s team for comment.

Republican Rep. Brad Finstad of Minnesota has also said he plans to demand a recount, although his team has not yet officially requested one.

“We will work to ensure that the full process established under state and federal law is followed, so that every vote is counted in an accurate and transparent manner as we move toward a final determination of the results,” he told Minnesota Public Radio.

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