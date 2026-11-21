The president’s loyalists found yet another opportunity to take a swipe at his least favorite White House correspondent.

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MAGA devotees went into a tailspin after a CNN star made a comment about the lighting inside the White House press briefing room.

A clip of Kaitlan Collins setting up in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room ahead of President Donald Trump’s rambling press conference on Friday made the rounds on social media, sending MAGA loyalists into a meltdown.

In the clip, Collins is seen standing near the podium as she speaks with colleagues behind the camera.

President Donald Trump and CNN star Kaitlan Collins have repeatedly clashed over the years. Leah Millis/REUTERS

“Is it not bad that there’s zero lighting in here? All the lights are off. Does it not look super dark on camera?” she said into a phone in her usual tone.

“Okay, whatever,” Collins went on. “It’s our briefing room, but okay.”

Collins stands for several more moments before getting on the phone with another colleague.

“I was just checking on something because—I mean, they turned the lights off because the president only wants those,” she said. “Well, we don’t have any other option.”

The brief clip sparked outrage among Trump loyalists, many of whom were upset that Collins referred to the briefing room as “ours.”

Charles Downs, the MAGA influencer whose clip of Collins spread like wildfire through right-wing circles, said the CNN anchor acted like “a total diva.”

“No, Kaitlan, it’s not your briefing room. The room belongs to the American people. The mainstream media acts so entitled,” he wrote on X.

Charles Downs on X

Right-wing commentator Eric Daugherty was similarly incensed, writing, “WOW: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins caught on a hot mic upset and acting ENTITLED before Trump’s blockbuster briefing where she calls it THEIR briefing room.”

“These people think they OWN the place!” he added.

Eric Daugherty on X

The nonprofit America First Works raged, “The arrogant left-wing media continues to expose their total disdain for America and our citizens.”

MAGA influencer Gina Milan aimed a shot straight at Collins, saying, “Eww! She’s such a nasty brat.”

Gina Milan on X

Another X user who identifies as a “3x Trump voter” said, “This is exactly why the country hates CNN and people like you.”

“No Kaitlan it’s not YOUR briefing room. It’s the American people’s. Not the press,” he wrote.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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After Trump rambled incoherently for 38 minutes about everything from the high-level summit he attended in China to gas prices and the importance of good asphalt, Collins pressed Trump about his remark that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was his “friend.”

“Regarding your trip, Mr. President, while you were there, you said that Putin is your friend. Russia, of course, is Iran’s biggest ally. Do you believe Putin is a friend to America?” she asked.

“Uh, I can’t speak to America,” the U.S. president began, launching into yet another word salad. “I’ve been dealing with Putin during the fake ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ hoax. And to be honest, he was very nice about it. It was a rigged hoax. It was a hoax that was made up by the Democrats. It probably helped me win the election—re-win the election,” Trump said. “I consider him to be somebody that I have a very good relationship [with], and it’s actually very good.”