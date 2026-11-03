NOBEL PRIZE PITCH Melania One-Ups Trump With Major Ukraine Peace Power Move The first lady is convening her own White House talks fresh off her ceasefire deal. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Melania Trump is making her own moves to push a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine after touting a localized ceasefire agreement last month.

The first lady is personally bringing representatives of Russia and Ukraine together at the White House in a historic move for the two countries that have been at war since Russia invaded in 2022.

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Her office hyped the event as an “extraordinary moment in American history.”

First lady Melania Trump, pictured with her husband on October 19, will convene Russian and Ukrainian representatives at the White House after securing a localized ceasefire deal last month. Umit Bektas/Reuters

It comes after the first lady announced she had taken the initiative to negotiate a ceasefire deal in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Oleshky and the surrounding area late last month, after Pope Leo XIV also called for a ceasefire in the region.

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Melania will convene representatives and deliver remarks on Thursday at the White House about the ceasefire, which lasted six days and ended November 1.

This marks the latest action by Trump regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine since her husband returned to office.

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The president campaigned on a promise to end the war immediately, but he has failed to bring the conflict to a swift close since he was elected two years ago.

People evacuated from the Oleshky, arrive at the border between Belarus and Ukraine in the Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine on October 31, 2026. Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu via Getty Images

While the first lady has remained largely out of Washington, D.C. during her husband’s second term, she has taken an active role in family reunification efforts in the war-torn country.

Melania announced on October 23 that she had worked with both the Russians and Ukrainians to secure the ceasefire in the southern city to allow humanitarian aid to enter the devastated city and allow civilians to safely evacuate.

It was the first time an American first lady had ever negotiated a ceasefire in an active war zone.

Her office also specifically gave the right-wing media organization Newsmax on-the-ground access to observe the evacuations and delivery of supplies.

The ceasefire lasted from October 27 through November 1. The first lady hailed it as a success for allowing critical aid into the area and allowing nearly 800 people to evacuate.

Family members embrace relatives evacuated from the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region as part of a U.S.-mediated humanitarian mission to Ukrainian government-controlled territory in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine, on October 31, 2026. NurPhoto/Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“On behalf of America, I commend Russia and Ukraine for their leadership and cooperation surrounding the Oleshky ceasefire. I hope Oleshky serves as a foundation for lasting peace between both nations,” she wrote on X as it ended.

It came as top Trump administration officials have been meeting to discuss a broader peace deal, but despite special envoy Steve Witkoff’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month, it still has not materialized.

While the president has struggled to secure the deal to end the war, he has also previously admitted publicly that it was in fact his wife who has warned him in the past not to be duped by Putin.

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