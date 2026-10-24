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PEACE OF THE ACTION

Melania’s Cynical New Scheme Threatens to Upstage Trump

The Trump administration’s “exclusive intermediary” made a splash with a bombshell announcement.

By Julia Ornedo & The Daily Beast Podcast

There’s a new power player in the long-running war between Russia and Ukraine.

First Lady Melania Trump, 56, announced on Friday that she had successfully negotiated a temporary ceasefire in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky—potentially upstaging her husband, President Donald Trump, who has been itching to be recognized as a peacemaker.

Melania Trump. A photo illustration of Melania Trump, Ukraine flag, Russia flag, white doves, and war destruction in Ukraine for TDB Podcast.

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

The localized ceasefire is set to take effect on Oct. 29 to allow humanitarian aid to enter the city and civilians to evacuate, according to a White House press release. Melania’s office said she worked with an unnamed representative, “in her formal role as Exclusive Intermediary,” to negotiate directly with Russian and Ukrainian leadership.

The development suggests that the president’s top peace negotiators—special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner—may have been pushed down the pecking order, Daily Beast executive editor Hugh Dougherty said on an episode of The Daily Beast Podcast.

First lady Melania Trump, picturd with President Donald Trump on October 19, beat her husband to the punch with her own localized ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia.
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“I think the management term is they’ve been ‘layered,’” he told co-host Joanna Coles, referring to corporate lingo for inserting a new layer between a manager and a subordinate.

“The first lady is now involved, and apparently she learned about this when she was at the United Nations General Assembly, and she immediately, in her terms, ‘leveraged the communication channel we established with Russia and Ukraine,’” Dougherty said.

But he added that Melania’s announcement included an eyebrow-raising statement.

The first lady said that “non-military, civilian leaders from both countries will work together to visit Oleshky residents in their homes and determine the level of assistance they require. Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination.”

“I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine,” she noted.

“This is kind of amazing,” Dougherty said. “We’re both-siding a siege. That’s like at the end of the siege of Stalingrad, if somebody turned up and said, ‘Do you know what? Some people will want to go with the Nazis. They’ll be really into it.’ Or at the end of the Siege of Leningrad, going, ‘Yeah, yeah, they’re going back to Germany now,’ even though they were starving and eating the cats and eating the dogs in real life—not in Ohio.”

The office of the first lady did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House referred the Daily Beat back to the first lady’s office.

Oleshky, located in Ukraine’s Kherson region, has been gripped by a devastating humanitarian crisis since it was occupied by Russian forces in 2022. Residents have faced severe shortages of food, water, and electricity since the destruction of the nearby Kakhovka dam three years ago.

FILE PHOTO: A still image taken from an undated drone video released September 12, 2026, shows a destroyed buildings in Oleshky, Kherson Region, Russian-controlled Ukraine. 34th Separate Marine Brigade "Borysfen"/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT/File Photo

An undated drone video released in September 2026 shows destroyed buildings in Oleshky.

34th Separate Marine Brigade "Bo/via REUTERS

Residents told the BBC that the city is “constantly shelled” by Russian forces, while occupation authorities require a post-mortem examination by a Russian doctor before the dead can be buried—a requirement that cannot be met in Oleshky.

“It is impossible to live in Oleshky,” one resident who fled the city told The Associated Press. “There is no life left there.”

Women hold posters as they participate in a rally demanding the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to evacuate Ukrainian civilians from the town of Oleshky in Kherson region, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in London, Britain, September 27, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Yuliia Dysa

One protester in London last month held up a sign that read, "Our grandad is trapped in occupied Oleshky. Please help him!"

Yuliia Dysa/REUTERS

The Institute for the Study of War said the dire conditions have created a grim cycle in which “residents of occupied Oleshky found themselves dependent on, and indebted to, the Russian occupation administration to escape from the humanitarian devastation that Russian forces themselves caused.”

But that forced dependence on Russian authorities doesn’t mean Oleshky residents have forgotten the past.

A photo illustration of Melania Trump and destroyed buildings in Oleshky, Kherson Region, Russian-controlled Ukraine.
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“Oleshky was a European town, a prosperous town,” Tetiana Hasanenko, the exiled head of Oleshky’s military administration, told The Washington Post. “To live there before the beginning of the full-scale invasion was to have everything: the forest, the river, the desert. And now you see what we have. They came to kill us. So why would they save us?”

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