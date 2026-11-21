The first lady served up vague promises of peace, predictable gift ideas, and plenty of awkward moments.

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First Lady Melania Trump helped usher in the holiday season on Fox News with a chaotic segment peppered with peace talk and platitudes.

Trump, 56, joined Fox News’ The Five on Friday evening for an interview that seemed more suited to a beauty pageant contestant than the first lady of the United States.

There to help the network kick off the Christmas season with a tree lighting, the first lady was asked a series of softball questions that yielded bland, predictable answers.

First Lady Melania Trump makes an appearance on Fox News's 'The Five.' Screenshot

Of course, Melania has not always been quite so enthusiastic about the holiday season. During her husband’s first term, she was recorded asking a friend, “Who gives a f--- about Christmas?” while complaining about overseeing the White House decorations.

“I know everybody really wants world peace, but what are you really looking for this Christmas?” Jesse Watters asked.

“Well, it’s world peace, of course,” Melania replied, before adopting her husband’s familiar vocal cadence. “First, I’d really like to have more ceasefire. We could do it very fast if both Ukraine and Russia are willing, with both in talks already, so maybe we will have another ceasefire before Christmas,” she said.

Rather than press her on how another ceasefire might materialize before Christmas, Watters pivoted to the considerably safer subject of holiday gifts.

“What are you going to get the president?” he asked Melania, before warning, “He might be watching right now.”

“Well, I cannot say it then,” Melania demurred.

Eric Lee/Reuters

“Is it going to be a surprise? He probably wants something with golf,” Watters surmised.

“Maybe, yeah,” she agreed. “Maybe a round of golf.”

Talk then turned to Melania’s involvement in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, before co-host Emily Compagno shifted gears to Fostering the Future, Melania’s foster care initiative.

Trump continued offering vague answers to the hosts’ questions before being surrounded by a gaggle of children whom Watters had instructed to decorate the tree.

Melania is crowded by children trying to decorate an already heavily decorated tree. Screenshot

The broadcast descended into an audio free-for-all as the four hosts talked over one another, quizzing children about their Christmas wish lists while simultaneously trying to engage Melania and each other.

In an attempt to restore order, Watters praised Trump’s eye for design while asking about her plans for this year’s White House Christmas decorations.

The first lady declared the theme of her decorations this year would be “America in Bloom.”

“I’m receiving the Christmas tree on Monday and then we start to decorate and everything has been planned already—it will be beautiful,” she said.

The segment lasted less than five minutes, but Fox News apparently found plenty worth celebrating, sharing an additional clip of the first lady’s remarks on social media.

Carley Shimkus asked the first lady what someone who drew her husband in a Secret Santa exchange should buy him.

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Her insightful suggestion for her husband of 21 years: “Maybe something for golf. Maybe a tie.”

Asked to name the best gift her husband had ever given her, Melania had a ready answer: their son, Barron.