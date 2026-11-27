She accused the Trump administration of interfering.

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Mexico’s president has ripped into Donald Trump’s administration over its latest attempt to tackle drug trafficking.

The Drug Enforcement Administration set up a tip line inside Mexico as part of its fight against drug cartels, but has since faced allegations of interference.

President Claudia Sheinbaum voiced her anger and urged the U.S. to focus on tackling drugs inside its own borders.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum mused about what would happen were it the other way around. Raquel Cunha/REUTERS

Her furious comments Thursday were fueled by an Associated Press article that revealed the DEA had allowed 1.4 million fentanyl pills to go unseized and into the market as it tracked bigger fish.

“The DEA has plenty of work to do in its own country. A lot,” Sheinbaum said, as she gestured to the report from AP, according to CBS News.

“The first thing it should do is investigate corruption in the United States linked to organized crime, or what they call terrorist groups.”

She added that the DEA tip line was “clearly an act of interference.”

The U.S. has designated several cartels as terrorist organizations. Jose Luis Gonzalez/REUTERS

There was, she suggested, hypocrisy, and she asked listeners to imagine if Mexico “opened a WhatsApp service for reporting corruption in the United States. How would the U.S. government view that?”

DEA Administrator Terry Cole asked people in Sinaloa to come forward and denounce alleged members of the cartels. He promised them that they could come forward anonymously on Signal, WhatsApp, or email.

“Your information matters. Your identity and your safety matter,” he said.

DEA Administrator Terry Cole announced the new tip line. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

He said a Jalisco tipline was scheduled to go live on Thursday.

Trump picked him to lead the DEA in February 2025.

In her rebuke, Sheinbaum attacked the U.S. and its own handling of drugs by referencing the fentanyl ‘walk’—where authorities allow traffickers to continue operating so as not to spook bigger targets. Observers feared it could lead to vast quantities of the deadly pills ending up on U.S. streets.

She called it the “Fast and Furious of Fentanyl,” referencing a similar operation in 2011 where 2,000 guns were ‘walked’ into Mexico under a similar premise.

Cole was picked by Trump in 2025. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“What is the United States doing in the United States?” she demanded. “We have a prosecutor’s office here, and the Security Ministry works here. So they should pay close attention to the other side of the border.”

The U.S. has previously offered to deploy troops to Mexico.

Sheinbaum flatly rejected that suggestion, although she said the two countries would work together “but without subordination.”

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The U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, officially designated the Juarez cartel a foreign terrorist organization in July.

Several other cartels, including the Sinaloa cartel and the Jalisco New Generation cartel, have held the same designation since February 2025.

Trump, meanwhile, has pressured Sheinbaum to do more about drugs.