Hosts were stunned that the beauty queen walked the runway after ‘losing consciousness’ just weeks before.

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Miss Universe competitor Melissa Núñez walked the runway just weeks after being in a “serious” car crash.

The 29-year-old beauty queen represented the Dominican Republic in the Miss Universe competition on Nov. 24, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

When she showed off her beaded white dress during the evening gown portion of the finale, the announcers said: “Miss Dominican Republic was involved in a serious car accident the day before she left for Puerto Rico, losing consciousness while she waited for first responders.”

Melissa Núñez walked the runway as if nothing was wrong. Here during the swimsuit round on November 24. Jaydee Lee/Getty Images

They continued, “There were questions about whether or not she would be able to compete, but she has been focused and on fire here in Puerto Rico. And, watching her walk on stage tonight, you’d never even know it happened.”

According to People, Núñez was in a car crash in Santo Domingo on Nov. 6, a day before she was scheduled to fly to San Juan for the beauty pageant’s pre-festivities.

Núñez was in the car with Miss Universe Dominican Republic national director, Magali Febles, and their driver, Fernando, when the car reportedly hit a concrete barrier, burst a tire, and overturned.

Melissa Núñez pictured onstage with host Mario Lopez during the final question round of the 75th Miss Universe Final Competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Jaydee Lee/Getty Images

“It wasn’t an easy crash; it was a high‑impact crash,” Febles said in an emotional Instagram video on Nov. 7, thanking the doctors and nurses who had helped them.

She continued, “We’re on medication, and we still have headaches; my rib hurts. And even though the doctor said I didn’t have a broken rib, I still have a lot of pain in my hip. Bruises, I don’t know; the bruises will fade.”

Febles said all three passengers were “in stable condition.”

Miss Dominican Republic Melissa Núñez (R) was the runner-up to Miss Universe winner, Miss Puerto Rico Jennifer Barreto. Jaydee Lee/Getty Images

Despite the accident, Núñez made it to the top two of the scandal-ridden beauty pageant, out of 116 competitors.

She placed as the first runner-up to Miss Puerto Rico Jennifer Barreto.

Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico was crowned Miss Universe 2026 on November 24 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Jaydee Lee/Getty Images

The 27-year-old beauty queen made history as the first married woman and the first mother ever to take home the Miss Universe crown.

This comes after the Miss Universe organization changed its rules in 2023 to allow married women and mothers to compete.

Miss Virginia Justus Kelley, 31, represented the United States. She, too, made history as the first mother and wife to hold the Miss USA title.