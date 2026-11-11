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LEND A LID

Model, 61, Shows Her ‘Heavy Eyelids’ in Unfiltered Selfie

Women thanked the silver-haired stunner for her positive message.

Paulina Porizkova attends the Estée Lauder and Harrods Dinner Celebrating Beauty at Every Age on November 3, 2025, in London.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Estée Lauder

By Roosa Rahkonen

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova is showing off her “heavy” eyelids as she wonders whether to undergo plastic surgery.

The Czechoslovakia-born 61-year-old posted an Instagram video on Wednesday, zooming in on her face.

Paulina Porizkova made a video showing her face up close and discussing eyelid lifts.

Paulina Porizkova made a video showing her face up close and discussing eyelid lifts.

Paulina Porizkova/Instagram

In the video and the caption, she talked about upper blepharoplasties, also known as eyelid lifts. During the popular procedure, a plastic surgeon removes excess skin from the upper eyelid to make the patient’s gaze wider and appearance more rested.

“I can’t open my [Instagram] these days without being bombarded by the blephs,” she wrote in the caption. “But surely I am not the only one who still appreciates a gorgeous heavy lid on a woman.’

Paulina Porizkova said she keeps seeing other people undergo upper eyelid lifts.

Paulina Porizkova said she keeps seeing other people undergo upper eyelid lifts.

Paulina Porizkova/Instagram

“Time to get a bleph? Seems all the cool kids are doing it,” the Sports Illustrated cover girl wrote on the video.

She looked into the camera, showing her eyelids as she raised and lowered her eyebrows.

Instead of plastic surgery, she said she’d rather embrace her “hooded eyes” and “save the money for another vacation to create fabulous memories.”

Faye Dunaway in 1967 and Romy Schneider around 1970.

Faye Dunaway in 1967 and Romy Schneider around 1970.

Screen Archives;Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

For inspiration, Porizkova showed photos of famous women with the same feature.

Her list included the late To Have and Have Not actress Lauren Bacall, the late Sissi actress Romy Schneider, and Bonnie and Clyde actress Faye Dunaway, 85.

1950: Portrait of American actor Lauren Bacall standing and leaning one hand on a table beside a vase of flowers, with her other hand on her hip. She wears a sweater with a plunging neckline. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

One of Paulina Porizkova’s inspiration photos was of Lauren Bacall. Here in 1950.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Porizkova made it clear she didn’t judge anyone who underwent the procedure, saying she was “thrilled” for people who were happy with their results.

Model Paulina Porizkova wears a black long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder gown. Her gray hair is pulled back and she's wearing red lipstick.
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“I have many girlfriends who have done it, and there are zero regrets on their part,” she wrote in the caption.

Adding, “The only small twinge of regret is selfishly only on my part! I miss seeing my friends as I knew them. I thought they were beautiful already.”

Jeff Greenstein admitted that he did not own any suits when he first met Paulina Porizkova in 2023.

Paulina Porizkova married Jeff Greenstein in July 2026.

Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Estée Lauder

Porizkova concluded the post by thanking women who inspire her by embracing their natural features, and wrote, “For now, I navigate by what makes me feel good about myself.”

Model Paulina Porizkova wears a black long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder gown. Her gray hair is pulled back and she's wearing red lipstick.
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In the comments, women thanked Porizkova for inspiring them to embrace their uniqueness.

Vogue cover girl and fellow supermodel Carolyn Murphy, 53, wrote, “Love my hooded eyes and yours!”

Supermodel Carolyn Murphy was a fan of Paulina Porizkova's post.

Supermodel Carolyn Murphy was a fan of Paulina Porizkova's post.

Paulina Porizkova/Instagram

One fan said they are grateful that Porizkova embraces natural aging.

“I can’t thank you enough for not getting one. You have a voice, and you are using it,” they wrote. “I hope you know how many people you’ve influenced. You make me feel ok with not messing with my face.”

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Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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