Nepo Babies Announce Engagement After 10 Years of Dating

Two young celebrities known for their lineage in iconic American families announced their engagement on Tuesday after more than a decade of dating.

Will Peltz, the son of billionaire investor and food company mogul Nelson Peltz, first started dating Kenya Kinski-Jones—the youngest child of legendary musician Quincy Jones—in late 2011.

On Tuesday, Kinski-Jones posted a photo on Instagram of the couple embracing, captioned “JUST ENGAGED. My whole heart for my whole life.”

By tying the knot, the pair will link together two sprawling families, each loaded with celebrity connections. Nelson Peltz built a food service empire from the ground up, starting as a delivery driver and eventually growing his grandfather’s food distribution business into a $830 million behemoth. Peltz has 10 children, including eight with Will’s mother Claudia Heffer.

Will is an actor who has appeared in movies including Unfriended and Men, Women & Children as well as the TV series Manifest. He also had a role in the music video for Khalid’s hit song “Young Dumb & Broke.”

He isn’t the only member of the Peltz family to marry into another prominent clan: his sister, actress Nicola Peltz, married Brooklyn Beckham in 2020. Beckham is the son of legendary English footballer David Beckham and former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham.

Both Nicola and Will Peltz gravitated toward careers in film, with the active assistance of their father. In 2010, when Nicola starred as Katara in the widely-panned film The Last Airbender, it was rumored that she was cast due to pressure from her father on director M. Night Shyamalan. Nelson Peltz unsuccessfully tried to gain a board seat at Disney in 2024.

Nelson Peltz with fellow billionaire Elon Musk and his children Nicola and Will, at the premier of “Lola” in 2024. Nicola wrote the film, which The Guardian blasted as "poverty porn." AUDE GUERRUCCI/REUTERS

Meanwhile, Kinski-Jones—a model who has appeared in Vogue and Glamour—comes from a line of German actors on one side and a groundbreaking musician on the other side. Her mother, actress Nastassja Kinski, dated Quincy Jones from 1991 to 1995. Jones won an astounding 28 Grammy Awards during his career, gaining acclaim for both his solo work and his collaborations with Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, and Michael Jackson.

Quincy Jones had seven children, Kinski-Jones is the youngest. Rashida Jones, the actress of Parks and Recreation fame and Kinski-Jones’ half-sister, is the second daughter of Jones and actress Peggy Lipton. In an interview last year with The New Yorker, she described the sometimes-bizarre experiences she had growing up in the Quincy Jones household, including being bit on the hand by Michael Jackson’s monkey Bubbles.