'Ozark' Season Four Trailer Finds the Entire Byrde Family Getting Their Hands Dirty

Missouri’s most unassuming money launderers are back in business, with Netflix dropping the first trailer for the fourth and final season of Ozark, ahead of the premiere on Jan. 21.

Cleaning up money for the Mexican drug cartel is now fully a family operation for the Byrdes, as Marty and Wendy's 14-year-old son Jonah has been roped into the criminal enterprise, which they are desperately trying to escape.

Starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Emmy winner Julia Garner, seven episodes will be released for part one of the new season, before another set of episodes will drop at a later date.