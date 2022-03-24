Netflix Renews ‘Love Is Blind’ Through Season 5, Announces Roughly 600 New Dating Shows

When it comes to Netflix’s sprawling catalog of reality series, it’s truly The Circle of life.

The streamer has announced a flurry of renewals for their biggest dating shows like Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and The Ultimatum—which hasn’t even been released yet! As fans of these trashy treasures flock to social media to gush over stupid love, Netflix is feeding into the hype with a brand new show that will combine a handful of their reality monoliths.

In order to announce their array of amorous announcements, Netflix leaned into the cheesiness with a boy band formed by stars from Love is Blind and Too Hot To Handle. Fan favorites/foes like Harry Jowsey and Nathan Webb came together to debut “Love Has No Offseason” to famed host Nick Lachey.

Just a quick teaser: “Hey all you hottie biscottis. We know that dating can be a real drag, but luckily, Netflix has endless ways for us to explore love.” Then, the lads get into rattling off the news—if you don’t feel like watching the video, we understand.

Here’s what you’ll need to know without watching Netflix’s heinous attempt at a 2000’s boy band: Love Is Blind has a handful of updates, including a Season 2 reunion on the way in the form of Love Is Blind: After the Altar, which will premiere later this year. Further, we’ll get to meet a whole new set of boundary-lacking singles when Season 3 debuts in later 2022. Still want more? The series has been renewed for Seasons 4 and 5. Those poor priests must be getting tired!

But the matrimonial officiants will have even more work to do as The Ultimatum premieres next month on April 6. Six different couples will have to decide: Are they ready to get married? In order to test their bond, they’ll be assigned a new partner. The Ultimatum has already (!) been renewed for a sophomore season with a brilliant twist: the following installation will feature an all-queer cast.

Though still untitled, Netflix’s turducken of a dating reality show is also on the way. Bringing together singles from Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, Love Is Blind, Selling Tampa, and others, the show plans to expose these poor singles who have failed on other shows and still hope to find love in reality television. Fool me once, shame on you, but fool me twice? Shame on Netflix.

Oh, you want more? You’re getting more—much more. Netflix has two more seasons of Indian Matchmaking on the way, and has also greenlit Jewish Matchmaking, set in both the US and Israel. Grossly titled Dated and Related is not as bad as it sounds. The series, which will debut later this year, will see pairs of siblings searching for “the one” together. And Love on the Spectrum, which follows folks on the autism spectrum in the world of dating, earns a US version this year as well.

Now, who’s going to pay for all those honeymoons?