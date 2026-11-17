I COME BEARING LIFTS NFL Star’s Wife, 37, Shares Comments Saying She ‘Needs a Facelift’ The wife of a Los Angeles Rams quarterback posted screenshots of the cruel notes. Christopher Polk/Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

The wife of an NFL player is firing back at a social media critic who made a jab at her appearance.

Kelly Stafford, a 37-year-old podcast host who is married to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, posted a screenshot of the negative comment on her Instagram story.

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Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife, Kelly Stafford, during Super Bowl LVI in California on February 13, 2022. Andy Lyons/Andy Lyons/Getty Images

“Get a facelift…You have money," the critic wrote on a Nov. 12 makeup-free video she shared.

Responding to the commenter, Kelly wrote: “My guy..I pray no one ever says this to your beautiful daughter.”

Kelly Stafford responded to a social media critic. KBStafford89/Instagram

Kelly’s original video was a partnership with the beauty brand InnBeauty Project. In it, she speaks about her game-day skin prep as a mother of four.

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She and Matthew have four daughters: Sawyer, 9; Chandler, 9; Hunter “Huntie” Hope, 8; and Tyler, 6.

Kelly and Matthew Stafford with their four daughters at the "Toy Story 5" World Premiere in Los Angeles in 2026. Michael Buckner/Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

“I spend every Sunday either on a jumbotron or in front of a lot of people, so I need a moisturizer that does more than just moisturize,” she said in the video.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers on November 9, 2025, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Continuing, “So here’s the before: no filter, no makeup, just completely tired mom skin and tired mom eyes too.”

Kelly then applied the InnBeauty Project Extreme Cream, which left her with a glowy, hydrated complexion.

Matthew Stafford and Kelly Hall attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets on April 21, 2026, in Los Angeles. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The video received several positive comments, with one person calling her “gorgeous, perfect, amazing girl.”

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“Your skin is like perfect,” another person added, while others applauded her for displaying the negative comment on her story.

Fans applauded Kelly for calling out the negative commenter in her Instagram story. Instagram

“You don’t need a facelift! Tell ole homeboy he needs his eyes checked and keep scrolling!!!! So amazing you called him out,” one fan wrote.

“I love how you take the high road, Kelly,” added another commenter. “I hope he feels like the a-- he is! You’re an amazing role model for your girls.”

Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, became emotional over hurtful comments on her social media during an episode of her podcast on Jan. 2, 2025. The Morning After with Kelly Stafford/YouTubee

Kelly has previously been open about receiving hurtful comments on social media and getting emotional over them during a Jan. 2 episode of her podcast The Morning After.

“I want to get off social media so bad, I don’t want to be on it anymore. It’s honestly giving me, like, depressing thoughts, but in the work that we’re in, that’s not really an option,” she said.

Continuing, “I try to carry myself in somewhat of a professional manner, also I’m very real, and I will be the first one to tell you when I get a facelift.”

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