NFL Star’s Wife, 37, Shares Comments Saying She ‘Needs a Facelift’
The wife of a Los Angeles Rams quarterback posted screenshots of the cruel notes.
The wife of an NFL player is firing back at a social media critic who made a jab at her appearance.
Kelly Stafford, a 37-year-old podcast host who is married to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, posted a screenshot of the negative comment on her Instagram story.
“Get a facelift…You have money," the critic wrote on a Nov. 12 makeup-free video she shared.
Responding to the commenter, Kelly wrote: “My guy..I pray no one ever says this to your beautiful daughter.”
Kelly’s original video was a partnership with the beauty brand InnBeauty Project. In it, she speaks about her game-day skin prep as a mother of four.
She and Matthew have four daughters: Sawyer, 9; Chandler, 9; Hunter “Huntie” Hope, 8; and Tyler, 6.
“I spend every Sunday either on a jumbotron or in front of a lot of people, so I need a moisturizer that does more than just moisturize,” she said in the video.
Continuing, “So here’s the before: no filter, no makeup, just completely tired mom skin and tired mom eyes too.”
Kelly then applied the InnBeauty Project Extreme Cream, which left her with a glowy, hydrated complexion.
The video received several positive comments, with one person calling her “gorgeous, perfect, amazing girl.”
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“Your skin is like perfect,” another person added, while others applauded her for displaying the negative comment on her story.
“You don’t need a facelift! Tell ole homeboy he needs his eyes checked and keep scrolling!!!! So amazing you called him out,” one fan wrote.
“I love how you take the high road, Kelly,” added another commenter. “I hope he feels like the a-- he is! You’re an amazing role model for your girls.”
Kelly has previously been open about receiving hurtful comments on social media and getting emotional over them during a Jan. 2 episode of her podcast The Morning After.
“I want to get off social media so bad, I don’t want to be on it anymore. It’s honestly giving me, like, depressing thoughts, but in the work that we’re in, that’s not really an option,” she said.
Continuing, “I try to carry myself in somewhat of a professional manner, also I’m very real, and I will be the first one to tell you when I get a facelift.”
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