NFL Star Slams Backlash Over His Tearful Injury Reaction
The young quarterback was wheeled off the field in tears.
Star NFL player Caleb Williams is reacting to the backlash over his “emotional” reaction to an injury.
The 24-year-old Chicago Bears quarterback was injured in a game against the Minnesota Vikings in Chicago on Sept. 20 and had to be helped off the field. In the back of the injury cart, Williams shed tears and covered his face with a towel before pumping his fist. Fans soon criticized him, mocking his “overdramatic” reaction.
He discussed his recovery progress and the criticism he faced at an Oct. 15 press conference.
“It was a hamstring tear and a pretty serious one,” Williams, the 2024 NFL top pick, said Thursday to set the record straight.
“I’m always gonna show emotion, especially when I can’t be out there with the guys, when something like that happens,” he explained.
Williams said he felt a “pop” in his leg before the non-contact injury, a common symptom of a hamstring muscle strain.
“I care about the team, the organization, winning, being out there, my teammates, all of that,” Williams said. “And that’s the biggest thing. This is what I love to do. This is what puts a smile on my face. It’s everything to me.”
He said it felt “frustrating” not to be out on the field playing: “That was more of the tears or whatever that was.”
Williams clarified that he did not mind the numerous memes and jokes about his injury, but was bothered by the media “putting out false things that weren’t true to then allow people to go run with it.”
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
He also said his character has been “under attack” for a while, but it’s “just another motivating factor” when he gets back on the field.
Williams, who refused to disclose the grade of his tear, has missed the last three games.
He joined practice in full on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. During the press conference, however, he still didn’t know whether he would play in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.
“I do not know if I’m playing yet. I have to go through a bunch of medical protocols,” he said. “We’ve been working our tail off, obviously, trying to get back as fast as possible.”
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…