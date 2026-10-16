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TEARS FOR JEERS

NFL Star Slams Backlash Over His Tearful Injury Reaction

The young quarterback was wheeled off the field in tears.

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears reacts against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Soldier Field on January 10, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

Star NFL player Caleb Williams is reacting to the backlash over his “emotional” reaction to an injury.

The 24-year-old Chicago Bears quarterback was injured in a game against the Minnesota Vikings in Chicago on Sept. 20 and had to be helped off the field. In the back of the injury cart, Williams shed tears and covered his face with a towel before pumping his fist. Fans soon criticized him, mocking his “overdramatic” reaction.

He discussed his recovery progress and the criticism he faced at an Oct. 15 press conference.

Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans arrives at the 2024 NFL Draft at the Fox Theatre on April 25, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan.

"I care about the team, the organization, winning, being out there, my teammates, all of that," Caleb Williams, pictured at the 2024 NFL Draft, said.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

“It was a hamstring tear and a pretty serious one,” Williams, the 2024 NFL top pick, said Thursday to set the record straight.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) lies on the field with an apparent injury against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images/File Photo

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams suffered a non-contact injury on Sept. 20, 2026, in a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Matt Marton/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m always gonna show emotion, especially when I can’t be out there with the guys, when something like that happens,” he explained.

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) is helped off the field with an apparent injury against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams was helped off the field during the second half of a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Patrick Gorski/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams said he felt a “pop” in his leg before the non-contact injury, a common symptom of a hamstring muscle strain.

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“I care about the team, the organization, winning, being out there, my teammates, all of that,” Williams said. “And that’s the biggest thing. This is what I love to do. This is what puts a smile on my face. It’s everything to me.”

He said it felt “frustrating” not to be out on the field playing: “That was more of the tears or whatever that was.”

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) sits with a towel over his head as he is carted-off the field with an apparent injury against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams covered his face with a towel as he was carted off the field.

Matt Marton/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams clarified that he did not mind the numerous memes and jokes about his injury, but was bothered by the media “putting out false things that weren’t true to then allow people to go run with it.”

He also said his character has been “under attack” for a while, but it’s “just another motivating factor” when he gets back on the field.

Apr 24, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams speaks to the media at the Play Football Prospect Clinic at The Corner Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams was the first overall pick in NFL in the NFL draft in 2024. Pictured here, a day before the Chicago Bears drafted him.

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Williams, who refused to disclose the grade of his tear, has missed the last three games.

He joined practice in full on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. During the press conference, however, he still didn’t know whether he would play in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Soldier Field on October 19, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Soldier Field on October 19, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

“I do not know if I’m playing yet. I have to go through a bunch of medical protocols,” he said. “We’ve been working our tail off, obviously, trying to get back as fast as possible.”

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