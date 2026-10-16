TEARS FOR JEERS NFL Star Slams Backlash Over His Tearful Injury Reaction The young quarterback was wheeled off the field in tears. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Star NFL player Caleb Williams is reacting to the backlash over his “emotional” reaction to an injury.

The 24-year-old Chicago Bears quarterback was injured in a game against the Minnesota Vikings in Chicago on Sept. 20 and had to be helped off the field. In the back of the injury cart, Williams shed tears and covered his face with a towel before pumping his fist. Fans soon criticized him, mocking his “overdramatic” reaction.

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He discussed his recovery progress and the criticism he faced at an Oct. 15 press conference.

"I care about the team, the organization, winning, being out there, my teammates, all of that," Caleb Williams, pictured at the 2024 NFL Draft, said. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

“It was a hamstring tear and a pretty serious one,” Williams, the 2024 NFL top pick, said Thursday to set the record straight.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams suffered a non-contact injury on Sept. 20, 2026, in a game against the Minnesota Vikings. Matt Marton/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m always gonna show emotion, especially when I can’t be out there with the guys, when something like that happens,” he explained.

Caleb Williams was helped off the field during the second half of a game against the Minnesota Vikings. Patrick Gorski/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams said he felt a “pop” in his leg before the non-contact injury, a common symptom of a hamstring muscle strain.

“I care about the team, the organization, winning, being out there, my teammates, all of that,” Williams said. “And that’s the biggest thing. This is what I love to do. This is what puts a smile on my face. It’s everything to me.”

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He said it felt “frustrating” not to be out on the field playing: “That was more of the tears or whatever that was.”

Caleb Williams covered his face with a towel as he was carted off the field. Matt Marton/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams clarified that he did not mind the numerous memes and jokes about his injury, but was bothered by the media “putting out false things that weren’t true to then allow people to go run with it.”

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He also said his character has been “under attack” for a while, but it’s “just another motivating factor” when he gets back on the field.

Caleb Williams was the first overall pick in NFL in the NFL draft in 2024. Pictured here, a day before the Chicago Bears drafted him. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Williams, who refused to disclose the grade of his tear, has missed the last three games.

He joined practice in full on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. During the press conference, however, he still didn’t know whether he would play in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Soldier Field on October 19, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

“I do not know if I’m playing yet. I have to go through a bunch of medical protocols,” he said. “We’ve been working our tail off, obviously, trying to get back as fast as possible.”

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