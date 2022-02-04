Nicki Minaj Can Do a Shockingly Spot-On Adele Impression

Nicki Minaj showed off her Adele impression during a TV interview last night, and it was surprisingly on point.

During her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden to promote her new single “Do We Have a Problem?” the subject turned to Adele’s rendition of Nicki’s infamous verse on “Monster,” the Kanye West posse cut that helped put Minaj on the map. Corden played a clip from a 2016 “Carpool Karaoke” segment in which the British pop star flawlessly rapped Minaj’s boisterous verse word for word.

So it was only fair for Minaj to return the favor by then demonstrating her impression of Adele. It turned out not to be a stretch for the performer, who, as true Barbz know, has a British alter ego named Martha Zolanski.

“In order for me to channel Adele, I sort of have to think like a Black lady in London, right?” Minaj began, assuming a Cockney accent. “Because the thing is, normally, everybody knows my British accent is sort of like a posh white lady, a rich white lady, right?”

She even nailed the singer’s expressive hand gestures. “But with Adele, I sort of have to, like, transform,” Minaj continued. “Like she might have used to sell crack and, like, maybe she used to be, like, hustlin’ like nickels and dimes in the hood, and then, you know, she got her big break.”

One thing is for certain: the two talented women are definitely huge fans of each other. It’s difficult to imagine what a Nicki/Adele collab might sound like, but hey, stranger things have happened.