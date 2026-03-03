’90s Sitcom Star Worries About God Watching Her Have Sex

After all her years on TV, ’90s sitcom star Candace Cameron Bure feels like she’s still being watched, even when she’s doing the deed.

“A visual of God watching me having sex weirds me out,” Cameron Bure, 49, who played D.J. Tanner on Full House, said on her namesake podcast on Tuesday.

For Candace Cameron Bure, the weirdest part of living a life of purity is thinking about God watching her have sex. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Cameron Bure candidly discussed sexual purity with The Bachelor finalist Madison Prewett Troutt, whose desire to remain a virgin until marriage became a focal point of the season.

Prewett, 29, noted that for her, sex is an act of “worship,” and can even involve praying.

“I want to view it as worship,” Prewett said. “I don’t know, people might think this is weird, but even praying like right before we have sex and just being like, ‘Hey, I want this to be worship to you, like this was created by you and for you.’”

Cameron Bure and Prewett acknowledged the awkwardness that surrounds any discussion of where sex and faith intersect.

“I’m sure a lot of people listening right now are like sweating,” Prewett said.

On her Tuesday podcast, Cameron Bure joked that many of her friends can see themselves in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin." YouTube/screengrab

“It totally just depends on your upbringing and what your past experiences have been or the things that you were taught as a kid. All of those,” Cameron Bure added. “Again, I’m almost 50, and some of those adolescent thoughts never quite leave your mind, or those high school teenage thoughts never quite leave your mind.”

“I’m giggling at it now because—whatever—I don’t want to think about God watching me have sex," she said, “but I’m very comfortable in that sense.”

“The way I did not think this podcast was going to go,” Prewett joked, “thinking about God watching us.”

Prewett and Cameron Bure, who each have children, agreed the topic has been “one of the hardest conversations for a lot of people to have.”

Cameron Bure, who formerly hosted The View, said her listeners may be surprised to find how much faith plays into the sex lives of her friends.

“I have plenty of friends—they all laugh at the title of the movie The 40-Year-Old Virgin—but I have lots of friends that are,” she said.

Cameron Bure spent 13 seasons playing D.J. Tanner, from her work on "Full House" to its 2010s reboot, "Fuller House." ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Cameron Bure left a prolific career on the Hallmark Channel, including roles in more than two dozen films, to take on an executive role at Great American Media, allowing her to pursue more faith-based stories.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Cameron Bure told the Wall Street Journal in 2022. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”