’90s TV Icons Come Together for Ultimate Super Bowl Ad

Dunkin’ devotee Ben Affleck was back for yet another Super Bowl commercial with his favorite chain this year, and he was joined by a host of his fellow ’90s stars in a nostalgic 60-second spot.

Returning for his fourth Super Bowl commercial with the coffee chain, Affleck was joined by several big names for a spoof of his 1997 film Good Will Hunting, titled “Good Will Dunkin‘.”

A title card shown before the spot read, “Before the movie, a much better version of Good Will Hunting was made as a sitcom with a real genius in the lead and some other actors.”

The commercial then opened with Affleck, made up to look like Matt Damon’s Will Hunting, contemplating an equation while working at Dunkin’ Donuts. The ad then reveals his boss, who is played by Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander, and a number of customers, played by Friends star Matt LeBlanc, Family Matters star Jaleel White, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air‘s Alfonso Ribeiro and A Different World‘s Jasmine Guy.

“Hey Will!” Alexander shouts. “Did you arrange the Munchkins in the Fibonnaci sequence? I got a genius working for me!”

“If he’s such a genius, then why’d he put ice in his coffee?” LeBlanc, best known for playing Joey Tribbiani and sporting a similar haircut in the commercial, replies.

Jasmine Guy, Ben Affleck, Alfonso Ribeiro and Jaleel White in Dunkin's Super Bowl LX commercial.

“Come on, Chuckie, I’m just Will Hunting, I’m not a genius,” Affleck pleads, before Guy cries, “I will marry the first man who can help me with the Fibonnaci sequence.”

As all the men rush over to her table, Affleck delivers LeBlanc’s iconic line, “How you doing?” earning his praise, before Ribeiro pulls out a photo of Jennifer Aniston and reminds Affleck’s Hunting that he has a girlfriend.

“We’re on a break!” he cries, another reference to the iconic ’90s sitcom. “I don’t need her, I got everything I need, right here at Dunkin‘.”

Matt LeBlanc in the Dunkin' Super Bowl LX commercial. Dunkin

Ted Danson then emerges from the back room, reprising his role (and hairstyle) as Cheers’ Sam Malone and telling Affleck, “If you’re still single, doing this Boston shtick and working for Dunkin’ when you’re 50, imma be very disappointed.”

Aniston then makes an appearance, joined by former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and sporting her iconic ‘Rachel’ hair once more.

Jennifer Aniston and Tom Brady in Dunkin's Super Bowl LX commercial. Dunkin

“You like doughnuts?” Aniston asks Affleck. Pulling Brady into frame, she continues with another Good Will reference, “Well, this is my new boyfriend. How you like these nuts?”

Affleck, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay alongside lifelong friend and collaborator Matt Damon for Good Will Hunting, is known for his love of the Massachusetts coffee chain, having now appeared in four Super Bowl commercials for the company.

He was joined in the 2023 ad by his then-wife Jennifer Lopez, and in the 2024 ad by Damon and Brady, as well as Lopez once again. The 2025 spot built on the 2024 ad and featured Jeremy Strong, Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson, Donnie Wahlberg and Affleck’s brother Casey all competing in a battle of the coffee brand bands.