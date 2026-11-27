The reality star said she was snubbed by the celebrity while posing for a photo in Los Angeles.

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The identity of the A-list actress accused of being rude to Real Housewives star Teresa Giudice has been revealed.

Giudice, 54, the veteran Real Housewives of New Jersey star, described the “rude” encounter in her new memoir, The Queen of New Jersey, keeping the actress’ name under wraps.

The reality star, who has been on Real Housewives since 2009, claimed that after the two posed together at a Los Angeles event, the actress turned to her representatives and asked, “Why are you making me take a picture with that woman?”

“The tone of her voice was so surprising,” Giudice alleged.

This isn’t the first time Teresa Giudice has criticized “Modern Family” star Sofía Vergara. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On Thursday, Entertainment Weekly reported that a source had identified the actress as Modern Family star Sofía Vergara.

Giudice has publicly criticized Vergara before. On a 2023 episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, she called Vergara the “rudest woman I’ve ever met” and said she was “so not a fan” of the five-time Emmy nominee after an alleged encounter in 2017.

“Look, I get if she didn’t know who I was, but to me, that’s just so rude,” Giudice wrote in her memoir.

She slammed the actress, writing, “There are a lot of people in this business who can’t stand to stop and pose for a photo or sign something for a fan. Like, really?”

Teresa Giudice, who described the “rude” encounter in her new memoir, feuded with her sister-in-law and fellow Real Housewife Melissa Gorga for a decade before reconciling in 2025. Bryan Bedder/Bravo via Getty Images

“You think you’re such a big deal that you can’t spare a moment for the very audience whose attention made you who you are?”

Giudice said meeting her fans “is always the best part of my job,” saying they are “really the loveliest people.”

“I’ll admit that sometimes people take things too far and get a little too obsessed or invasive. Everyone has to have some sort of boundary, and there’s a level of human decency that should apply to your interactions with any person, no matter how famous,” she wrote.

The Daily Beast has contacted Vergara’s representatives for comment.

Giudice is set to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey in January, when the series comes back after a years-long hiatus.

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