Real Housewife Teresa Giudice tells Obsessed what it took to call a truce on the biggest scandals and fights in her life.

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As Real Housewives survive their tenures on reality TV, it’s common to see a transformation: some nipping and tucking, a more expensive wardrobe, the use of a glam team, a hairdo that actually works, and maybe a dramatic slimdown with the use of diet, water, and exercise (and GLP-1s). But a spiritual transformation, a Housewife becoming less combative and more calm? That we’re not used to.

Teresa Giudice, the veteran Real Housewives of New Jersey star, wants peace. As we have breakfast on a sunny day in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood, the sun reflecting off the shiny cover of her new book, The Queen of New Jersey, she tells me she finally has it.

This is the woman who turned reality television upside down, quite literally, when she flipped a table during a dinner party in 2009’s Season 1 finale. As used fans and cast members are to physical altercations and cacophonous screaming matches on these shows now, it was Giudice’s rage-filled, seeing-red explosions that transformed the genre.

Teresa Giudice. Santiago Felipe/Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

“When someone’s on a battlefield, they have to protect themselves,” she says. “So that’s how I felt, like I was on a battlefield. I feel like people on my cast, they felt like if they came after Teresa, it was like a popularity contest. It would get them where they needed to be, and obviously you saw that happen for years and years and years. So that’s what you saw: Teresa always defending herself.”

To write The Queen of New Jersey, she rewatched the show, seeing some episodes for the first time. What did she learn watching that version of Teresa all those years ago? “That I didn’t have to fight every battle,” she says. Though later she’s quick to clarify: “I never threw the first punch.”

In the memoir, she revisits some of the most contentious experiences she had while filming, brings a new perspective on her time in prison, candidly chronicles marital issues that were going on behind the scenes, and details how, by and large, filming RHONJ was rarely a happy experience.

As she writes in the book, “When it comes down to it, it seems like my life has been dissected, edited, and judged by everyone in the world but me!”

Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice from Crane Club in New York City on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Bryan Bedder/Bravo

It’s been two years since RHONJ last aired on Bravo, a hiatus owed to a fractured cast that could not be in the same room with each other, let alone film together—a divide incited by the years-long feud between Giudice and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. Season 15 will premiere in January, featuring a cast shakeup led by Giudice and Gorga, by a miracle, together and on good terms.

In the reality-TV world, it’s like Godzilla and King Kong deciding to put it all behind them and set up a standing date for a spot of tea.

I asked Giudice if she thinks filming needed to be paused and the cameras turned off for those years so she could make amends with Gorga and her brother, Joe. “Very important, she said. “Look, it got me writing my seventh book”—yes, this is her seventh—“and it got me thinking, well, time heals all wounds.”

At the suggestion that it must feel like a heavy burden has been lifted now that her family is getting along after so many years of ugly fighting, she surprises me. “To tell you the truth, I was kind of at peace with it,” she says of their long estrangement. “Obviously it’s not what I wanted. But I just wanna make sure those boundaries are never crossed again.”

Melissa Gorga, Ashley Darby, Teresa Guidice at The Lobster Club in New York City on August 4, 2026 Bryan Bedder/Bravo

She writes in her book, “If you ask me, I think people want us to fight,” referring to herself and Gorga. Explaining that further to me, she smiles and says, “‘Cause hello! A lot of my cast members, they were loving it.” Plus, she shrugs, “Drama sells.”

Now that there’s peace, she thinks the problem was always miscommunication. Gorga was young and didn’t understand why Giudice had such an issue with her joining the show, and Giudice couldn’t articulate why she had such a problem in a way Gorga could understand. Eventually, they reached a stalemate that seemed unrecoverable. “We didn’t ever talk out what was bothering us, which is very important, especially in family. ‘Cause miscommunication does happen, so you have to talk it out.”

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During our chat, Giudice heavily credits her four daughters with helping her usher in this new Zen Teresa era of her life. It was her oldest, Gia, who bluntly told her, “You have to let the resentment go.” That applied to her relationship with her brother and sister-in-law, of course, and also to her ex-husband, Joe, who was deported to Italy after both she and he served consecutive prison sentences for fraud.

She writes in her book about times she suspected infidelity and the “gaslighting” she’d receive when she confronted him. She also wrote about how difficult it was to realize she had fallen out of love with him just as the family was going to Italy to reunite with him for the first time after his deportation. After they broke up, Joe told her, “You’re never gonna find a guy who’s gonna want you with four kids.”

Teresa Guidice, Joe Gorga at The Lobster Club in New York City on August 4, 2026 Bryan Bedder/Bravo

Sharing these stories now, she says, was for her daughters. “You never know what tomorrow brings, if I’m still gonna be here. I just wanted my daughters to know my life. And know everything: the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

After all, the most significant change in her life has included extreme levels of all three things.

In 2022, Giudice married Louie Ruelas in an extravagant, over-the-top ceremony and reception that aired on Bravo, capping off a courtship that Giudice writes about like the ultimate fairy tale in Queen of New Jersey. Yet she is unequivocal: “Bringing Louie into this will forever be one of the biggest regrets of my entire life,” referring to having him be part of the show. “If either of us had known just how much worse the worst could be, we might have pulled the plug right then and there.”

Ruela’s past was routinely gossiped about and interrogated on the show, with cast members, at least in Giudice’s eyes, hell-bent on tearing him down and their relationship apart. It was as isolating as the Melissa feud.

But this is again where Giudice seems like a transformed person. While working on the book and having time away from the show, she was able to heal from that, too.

Christian Carmichael, Antonia Gorga, Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, Louie Ruelas Jr. from Crane Club in New York City on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Bryan Bedder/Bravo

“Those chapters were fun to write just because I feel bad about how it went down with him on the show,” she says. “Like, that was so upsetting to me because everyone on his side was so beautiful to me. People he worked with, his family, and then here I have people I work with, my family, like, attacking the person I love.”

At one point, she told Ruelas that she wanted to walk away from the show over it, ending her 17-year run. He told her not to. “He’s like, ‘Don’t do it for me. When you’re ready to walk away, you walk away.’”

The cover of Teresa Giudice's book, 'The Queen of New Jersey' Ballast Books

So both will be a part of the series when it returns to Bravo at the top of the new year. In the meantime, she’s embracing what happiness means to her now: a romance, rebuilt relationships, and a new perspective about what it can be like to be on reality TV, thanks to the extremely positive experience she had filming the big 20th anniversary season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. (At one point, she was so calm during filming that Andy Cohen texted her to make sure everything was alright.)

“The best is yet to come,” she says. When she first started doing Real Housewives, fans would ask her what the next five years would look like. “I said, ‘Oh, great things.’ Never did I picture myself going to jail. You know what I mean? So I am not saying anything anymore. But I can’t wait to write about it. You know? And then I want to write at the end, ‘Happily ever after.’”

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