Alec Baldwin Amplifies Bonkers Beatles Conspiracy Theory

There’s a Fab Four conspiracy theory doing the rounds and it’s being peddled by none other than Alec Baldwin.

In a comment on a video of a Beatles rehearsal from 1969, the Oscar-nominated actor shared his insights into what was really going on between bandmates John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

“I think it’s clear that these two were in love,” Baldwin wrote. “And a certain third party is thinking ‘I’ve got to put an end to this.’”

The third party in question is Lennon’s wife, Yoko Ono, who has long been accused of breaking up the Beatles. In the clip, she can be seen watching sullenly as Lennon and McCartney share a microphone.

The footage, recorded at Twickenham Film Studios in London as part of the “Let It Be” sessions, shows the iconic duo smiling and joking around as they rehearse the co-authored opening track, “Two of Us.”

Fans have semi-seriously speculated for years about a secret relationship between Lennon and McCartney. CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

That Lennon and McCartney were in a secret gay relationship has frequently been the subject of semi-serious discussion among Beatles fans. At the time of the recording, homosexuality had only been partially decriminalized in the U.K. for two years.

However, Beatles biographer Ian Leslie, who penned last year’s John and Paul: A Love Story Told in Songs, concluded that while there was an “erotic component” to their relationship, the pair never had a sexual relationship.

The two are thought to have had an intimate, but platonic, relationship, which began when they met as teenagers in their hometown of Liverpool in 1957.

Their public falling out, and the breakup of one of the greatest bands of all time, remains contentious to this day, with each penning bitter tracks airing his grievances with the other. “Well, it’s a drag,” is all McCartney first said when speaking publicly about the murder of his old friend in 1980.

“If I say I really loved you / And was glad you came along / Then you were here today / for you were in my song,” McCartney eventually wrote in tribute to Lennon on the 1982 song, “Here Today.”

The Beetlejuice actor is a dedicated Beatles fan and has hosted tribute shows for SiriusXM. He even interviewed McCartney on what would have been Lennon’s 80th birthday in 2020.

Alec Baldwin has made waves online by speculating about the nature of McCartney and Lennon’s relationship.