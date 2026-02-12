Ana Navarro Flames One-Time Drinking Buddy Pam Bondi

Ana Navarro is “personally disgusted” by her one-time pal, Pam Bondi.

On Thursday, the hosts of The View discussed Bondi’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, which is probing the DOJ’s findings on the Epstein files.

“I’ve known Pam Bondi for many years,” Navarro said. “This was so personally disgusting and disappointing to me. I knew her in Florida as somebody who worked with everybody and who was nice,” she added. “Watching her and this performance, as like, a high school version of Lady Macbeth, it was just unacceptable and a show she’s putting on for Trump.”

In 2024, Navarro revealed that she and Trump's AG used to "drink a lot" together before Bondi joined Trump's cabinet. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Navarro also called out Bondi for not acknowledging or even glancing at Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, who were seated behind her during the hearing. “She never looked at them. She never acknowledged that they were there,” Navarro said, even after they were asked whether the DOJ ever followed up on their offers to testify about Epstein. All indicated that they were not contacted.

Jeffrey Epstein abuse survivors stand in the audience as Attorney General Pam Bondi was cornered over whether she would apologize for the Justice Department's handling of the release of files and failing to redact victims' names. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“The very least she could have done is turn around and say, you know what? I’m sorry we haven’t contacted you. You can be at the DOJ this afternoon,” Navarro said.

The host went on to slam Bondi’s “horrific” claim that she was unaware that the convicted pedophile’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was moved to a minimum-security prison after meeting with Donald Trump’s Deputy AG Todd Blance. The move required the Bureau of Prisons to waive its policy that requires convicted sex offenders be held at least at a low-level prison.

“Bondi said she had no idea that this had been done by the Bureau of Prisons. Girl, the Bureau of Prisons works for you!” Navarro exclaimed on Thursday.

Navarro’s rant on Thursday comes after she initially praised Bondi’s selection as “one of the better picks” by Trump. “I know Pam Bondi very well,” Navarro said on CNN’s AC360 in November 2024. “I will tell you, she is not an ogre. She is not a jerk. She is not a person who purposely wants to come across as being the kind of person that Matt Gaetz wants to come across as being,” she added.

That month on The View, the long-time Floridian and former Republican strategist told viewers, “I don’t want to ruin her reputation with MAGA people, but Pam Bondi and I hung out a lot when she was Attorney General of Florida and she would come to Miami. We drank a lot together. I liked her a lot. She’s not a kook.”

But the tide has turned.

By October, Navarro made it clear that future drinking dates were off the table. “I think she’s loving the fact that it’s, you know—that we are talking about her this morning—is probably raising her stock with the MAGA base,” she said on The View then, adding that she hadn’t spoken to Bondi “in a few years.”

“But, frankly, I think what she’s doing to the institution of the DOJ and the oversight in Congress is shameful and an embarrassment,” she said.