Andy Cohen Addresses New Year’s Plastic Surgery Rumors

Andy Cohen is speaking out after New Year’s Eve viewers speculated that he made drastic changes to his face.

The longtime Bravo host returned to CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with his bestie Anderson Cooper to ring in 2026. However, some onlookers were distracted by what they thought was his new look.

“I just saw the new clips of Andy Cohen on NYE and WTF did he do to his face?!? Is he trying to find a new husband at Mar-a-Lago?” one Threads user posted.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen attend the Times Square New Year's Eve 2026 Celebration on December 31, 2025 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The Watch What Happens Live presenter was unfazed in his response to the post, sharing what exactly he did to change his appearance.

“Did the smallest amount of Botox and lost 20 pounds!” Cohen replied. “And had a lot of makeup on.”

Hundreds of fans came to Cohen’s defense on Threads, with many praising his appearance and his usual cheeky rapport with Cooper on the New Year’s Eve broadcast.

Andy Cohen appears on SiriusXM's 'Andy Cohen Live' on November 3, 2025, in New York City. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Cohen is no stranger to speculation or discussion around his image. He opened up about his weight loss and experience using a GLP-1 during an episode of his SiriusXM show Radio Andy last September. He emphasized that he wanted to be transparent to avoid being hypocritical, especially given the fact that a large chunk of his career was built on asking housewives about their bodies.

“I did this summer lose a good chunk of weight by microdosing a GLP1 all summer,” he said on the radio show at the time. “And I was, as you know from listening to the show, I was really unhappy with my weight. My doctor, and I talked about this last year, had recommended a GLP-1 a few times, to not only address what I was feeling about my weight but treat plaque in my arteries and high blood pressure.”

Andy Cohen Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

The host said that these weight-loss drugs can be “beneficial” to people’s health. Cohen shared that the medication helped him curb cravings and exercise more. He said he did “feel great about this decision” and felt privileged to have access to GLP-1s.

“This is a medication that actually is beneficial to a lot of elements of health,” Andy continued, “and I finally said ‘yes.’”

“I am on a pretty rigorous health journey,” he said, sharing that his relationship with food had been “reframed” on the drug.