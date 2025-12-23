Andy Cohen Reveals Whether He’ll Be Drinking on NYE Broadcast

CNN viewers and fans of chaos can expect another boozy ball drop from Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on New Year’s Eve.

Cohen confirmed on Monday’s Watch What Happens Live that he will be funneling drinks to his straight-laced co-host during their annual NYE broadcast from Times Square.

@deciderdotcom Andy Cohen confirms that he and Anderson Cooper will be drinking on New Year's Eve. ♬ original sound - Decider - Decider

“Yes, we can drink,” Cohen confirmed. “We will be drinking. Yes. It’s my job to get Anderson drunk.”

Cohen’s reveal was cheered by guests Kate Hudson and Ice Spice, as well as a raucous Watch What Happens crowd.

Though Cooper and Cohen have delighted with their inebriated, giggle-filled shows in years past, their drunken courage led to controversy right after the ball dropped in 2022, when Cohen infamously ripped into outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“Watching Mayor de Blasio do his ‘victory lap’ dance after four years of the crappiest job as the mayor of New York,” ranted Cohen in the now-legendary clip. “The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been. Sayonara, sucka.”

Cohen also took a shot at the Ryan Seacrest-helmed Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC, calling the crew of the rival telecast a “group of losers.” He later apologized for that, saying, “I slammed the ABC broadcast, and I really like Ryan Seacrest, and he is a great guy, and I really regret saying that. I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”

CNN banned Cohen and Cooper from drinking booze the following year, leaving the pair stuck taking shots of pickle juice. After public outcry, the network allowed them to drink again.

Cohen's political rants, emboldened by booze, got him in trouble after he gave a dismissive send-off to Bill de Blasio. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Questions now surround what kind of send-off, if any, Cohen will give to outgoing Mayor Eric Adams. Adams will vacate the mayoral office for Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani as soon as the clock ticks over to 2026.

Though de Blasio wasn’t popular by the end of his term in New York, netting a -10 approval rating in the last year in office, Adams was even less popular. He was indicted on federal corruption charges in 2024. They were dropped after cozying up to the Trump administration in 2025. In a March Quinnipiac poll, Adams netted a -47 approval rating.