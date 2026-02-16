Angelina Jolie Plans to Flee the Country This Year

Angelina Jolie appears ready to close the chapter on her life in the United States, with her final obstacle to leaving set to be resolved in a few months.

The Eternals star has been waiting for twins Knox and Vivienne to turn 18 in July before making a long-considered move abroad, telling reporters at the San Sebastian Film Festival that while she still “loves” America, she no longer “recognize[s]” it the way she once did.

The comment underscored a shift that has been years in the making for the Academy Award winner, who has increasingly framed the U.S. as just one stop in a much more global life.

Jolie, 50, has been open about that mindset across multiple interviews. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2024, she described Los Angeles less as a permanent home and more as a practical base for raising her six children. Calling her multi-million dollar home “a place where I raise my children,” she said, before adding that the “humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here.”

Angelina Jolie with her six children Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, and Maddox Jolie-Pitt. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

That global pull has long competed with the realities of her custody arrangement with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The former couple shares six children—Maddox, 24; Pax, 22; Zahara, 21; Shiloh, 19; and twins Knox and Vivienne, who turn 18 this summer. Until now, Jolie’s ability to relocate has been constrained by the need to remain close to Pitt, 61.

A source close to the star told People that the restriction is finally lifting. The insider said Jolie “never wanted to live in L.A. full-time” and has been quietly preparing for a move once her youngest children reached adulthood. With that milestone approaching, she is now reportedly taking concrete steps—including preparing to sell her Los Feliz estate.

Angelina Jolie alongside her youngest daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt who will turn 18 in July. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Jolie purchased the $24.5 million home in 2017, a year after filing for divorce from Pitt. At the time, she told Page Six the decision was driven by proximity: she “wanted it to be close to their dad,” who lived just minutes away.

The property—featuring six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms—served as a central base during years of custody negotiations and legal disputes.

Angelina Jolie finalized her divorce with Brad Pitt in 2024 and is looking to move out of the country. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Now, that chapter appears to be ending. In a September 2025 interview with Variety, Jolie emphasized that she has “always lived internationally,” pointing to her network of family and friends across the globe.

If there is a frontrunner for her next home, it is Cambodia. Jolie has repeatedly described the country as deeply personal to her, dating back to her time filming 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider film. It was there that Jolie adopted her eldest son, Maddox, in 2002 and has maintained close ties ever since.

Angelina Jolie alongside her youngest son Knox Jolie-Pitt who will turn 18 in July. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jolie has repeatedly referenced Cambodia as a place that feels like home “in my heart.”The star said she felt compelled to produce her 2017 film They Killed My Father about the Cambodian genocide after coming to fall “in love with its people,” describing “becoming a part of a Cambodian family” as life-changing.

In a separate interview with People, the actress dove deeper into her connection with Cambodia. Revealing that she and her son Maddox frequently travel back and forth, sometimes spending months there at a time—a reflection of the family’s enduring connection to the country.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Jolie’s team for comment.