Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Wedding Was Real

The Super Bowl halftime show that broke MAGA brains everywhere included a real wedding between two Bad Bunny superfans.

In front of millions of viewers, an unnamed couple got married surrounded by friends and family. Bad Bunny, the award-winning artist of Puerto Rican origin, served as a witness and signed the couple’s marriage certificate, Sky News reports. A representative of the superstar confirmed to Variety that the wedding was real.

The unnamed couple were invited to get married at the Super Bowl by 31-year-old superstar Bad Bunny. Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images

The wedding took place after the couple reportedly invited Bad Bunny to their celebrations. The artist, in turn, suggested they get married in front of a national audience, making history.

The couple was seen cutting a cake after the wedding was officiated in Spanish. The couple shared a kiss, seconds before Lady Gaga made a cameo performance.

It was one of many exceptional moments from Bad Bunny’s show, which drew widespread criticism from MAGA but managed to delight audiences.

Bad Bunny, the 31-year-old superstar who just made history at the Grammys, performed 12 songs in under 13 minutes during his time on stage at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. He was joined by a slew of A-Listers, including Ricky Martin, Karol G, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, and Young Miko. A giant sign with the words “THE ONLY THING MORE POWERFUL THAN HATE IS LOVE” loomed in the background.

The musician, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, drew the ire of President Donald Trump, who was supposed to be boycotting the show in favor of Kid Rock. Trump called the halftime show “absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” and called the performance “a slap in the face” to America.

ad Bunny performs in the Apple Music Halftime Show during the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, at Levi's Stadium on February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Bad Bunny announced “God Bless America!” at the end of the performance, subsequently naming every country in North, South, and Latin America, including Uruguay, Colombia, Venezuela, Cuba, the United States, Canada, and his native Puerto Rico.