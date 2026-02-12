Ben Stiller Expertly Trolls MAGA’s Bad Bunny ‘Investigation’

Ben Stiller has publicly mocked a MAGA loyalist for attempting to open an investigation into Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance.

This year’s halftime show, headlined by reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny, elicited a less-than-proportional reaction from the MAGA cohort. Amid a flurry of criticism and insults, Florida Rep. Randy Fine publicly requested a Federal Communications Commission investigation on X.

Musician Bad Bunny performs during the Apple Music halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl LX at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara. Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

“BREAKING: I just sent a letter to @BrendanCarrFCC calling for a full and immediate investigation into the Bad Bunny Halftime Show,” Fine wrote. “In America, our laws are not suggestions, and no matter what foreign language you speak, you must comply.”

Fine, 51, faced immediate criticism for his proposed investigation, even getting backlash from conservatives. Stiller, 60, hit back at Fine, too, responding to the congressman’s post on X directly.

Ben Stiller responded to Rep. Randy Fine's post on X, saying Bad Bunny's show was one of "inclusion and love." X/@RepFine/@BenStiller

“Focus of investigation: how did Bad Bunny manage to kick a-- at such a high level and deliver the most watched and well produced half time show about inclusion and love ever made… investigators plan to explore source of Bunny’s huge talent, off the charts charisma and even bigger heart,” Stiller responded, both praising Bad Bunny and attacking MAGA outrage.

Stiller also replied to MAGA trolls who mocked the actor under Fine’s post, calmly giving rebuttals to many.

Fine deemed Bad Bunny’s performance “disgusting” and “inappropriate” in his letter to the FCC, according to the New York Post.

“Parents should not be forced to expose their children to sexually explicit language, drug glorification, and vulgar content during what is marketed as a family-friendly national event,” he added, encouraging the agency to “pursue the maximum penalties permitted by law.”

The hysteria around Bad Bunny’s show also prompted another MAGA congressman, Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles, to demand an inquiry from the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Ogles claimed that the halftime show was “pure smut,” and said, “Children were forced to endure explicit displays of gay sexual acts, women gyrating provocatively, and Bad Bunny shamelessly grabbing his crotch while dry-humping the air.”

Bad Bunny's halftime show was a love letter to Latin culture on America's biggest sporting stage. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

As the 31-year-old multi-winning artist performed, a sign above the stadium read, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.” Bad Bunny’s set has been widely regarded as urging unity in the country while also serving as a joyous celebration of Latin American culture.

Even conservative figureheads like Candace Owens have mocked the response to the performance from the right, who said that conservatives “lost the Super Bowl narrative.”