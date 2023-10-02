Beyoncé Drops Trailer for ‘Renaissance’ World Tour Concert Movie

Beyoncé on Monday announced a new concert film of her Renaissance World Tour, her record-breaking live music extravaganza that finally concluded over the weekend after completing a 56-date run.

“Be careful what you ask for, ’cause I just might comply,” read a caption alongside the trailer for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in a post on her Instagram account, referencing her song “All Up in Your Mind.” The movie, which is scheduled to land in cinemas Dec. 1, looks set to feature behind-the-scenes footage shot during the tour for her acclaimed 2022 album Renaissance.

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” Beyoncé says in the trailer, which shows the singer rehearsing with her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, as well as Beyoncé spending time with husband Jay-Z and their twins, Rumi and Sir.

“The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged,” she adds in the trailer. “Start over, start fresh. Create the new. That’s what the Renaissance is about.”

According to Variety, the movie will feature “highlights” from the tour itself as well as a “docu-style” account of the album being recorded and the conception of the live show. It will also incorporate highly anticipated music videos for the rumored Renaissance visual album.